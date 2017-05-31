French Open 2017 Day 3: What you missed - Zverev ousted, player banned

World No. 1 Andy Murray did not get off to an ideal start.

We’re at Day 4 of the French Open with seeded players all getting their campaigns underway – and some exiting the Open altogether. Perhaps the biggest one so far was ‘future No. 1’ Alexander Zverev, fresh off his first Masters title, being ousted from the tournament.

Andy Murray isn’t looking in top form either and that has continued.

Here’s all the news you missed from last night:

Andy Murray has slow winning start

World No. 1 Andy Murray avoided an upset in Round 1 at the French Open with a shaky start against Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov. The Scot, who finished runner-up at the tournament last year, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 against the 73rd ranked player.

Given his ranking and prior form, most would have expected Murray to take a straight sets win – but it appears the player has still not been able to return to that level of play just yet.

Konta upset by World No. 109

British No. 1 and World No. 8 Johanna Konta has crashed out of the French Open in her first-round match, losing to Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei in a three-set match. Hsieh, ranked #109 in the world, won 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 after faltering in Set 1.

Konta, who was the 20th seed last year, has never won a main draw match at Roland Garros – and this year has continued the trend.

Player banned for groping journalist

French wildcard Maxime Hamou lost his first round match against World No. 23 Pablo Cuevas in the first round here at Roland-Garros – and it appears he also lost all sense of propriety, decorum and personal space when he manhandled and groped Eurosport TV journalist Maly Thomas.

After Thomas approached him for an interview, Hamou gripped her shoulder, pulling her in as he attempted to force her to kiss him.

He has now been banned from the tournament and his accreditation revoked.

Tsonga struggling

Former French Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who is the No. 12 seed at Roland Garros, is on the brink of a first-round exit to Renzo Olivo of Argentina. Olivo, ranked #91 on the ATP standings, is up 7-5, 6-4, 6-7, 5-4 to Tsonga, with the pair’s match suspended due to darkness – as #9 seed Alexander Zverev’s match had been the previous day.

24-year-old Olivo, who is one game away from the biggest win of his career so far, will face Briton Kyle Edmund next.

