Write an Article

French Open 2017 Day 5 - What you missed: Murray battles, Del Potro wins hearts

Here's what you missed from yesterday.

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
News 02 Jun 2017, 10:02 IST

Welcome to the first week of the French Open! Local hopes are giving watchers here quite the treat as Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet go deep with not that much of a battle. Meanwhile, top seeds are struggling – and yesterday, both men’s and women’s seeds dropped out of the tournament in big numbers yesterday. 

Here’s your daily round-up of the biggest news you missed!



Battle for World No. 1, comes through

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a forehand during the mens singles second round match against Martin Klizan of Slovakia on day five of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Andy Murray is far from back at his best game, but he’s not short on spirit for sure. The top-ranked player, who was runner-up at the 2016 edition, is still not back to top play, but the intent was clear as he battled past Martin Klizan in a tense four-setter that Klizan could well have taken to five.

READ MORE 

Kyrgios on racquet-smashing rampage


PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: (L-R) The defeated Nick Kyrgios of Australia shakes hands with Kevin Anderson of the United States cfollowing their men's singles second round match against on day five of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios had been improving behaviour-wise over the past year... or so we all thought. Yesterday, losing in four sets to South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, Kyrgios smashed a racquet six times on a water cooler. And then some more later. 

He copped penalties. And lost the match. Talk about adding insult to, er, loss.

READ MORE


Seeds crash out

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic plays a backhand during his Gentlemens Singles Second Round match against Nicolas Mahut of France during day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)


Deeseded indeed. Yesterday, three big men’s seeds crashed out. David Ferrer, Tomas Berdych, Nick Kyrgios all lost out and will not go on to the next round. Three women’s seeds also crashed out – #12 Madison Keys and 20th seed Barbora Strycova, to Petra Martic and Alize Cornet respectively, while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 16th, lost out to Virginie Cepede-Royg.


READ MORE

Del Potro proves why he’s a fan favourite

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hits a forehand during the men's singles second round match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain on day five of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)


This was perhaps the best moment of the French Open so far – or any tournament this year. Former World No. 4 Juan Martin del Potro, playing Spain’s Nicolas Almagro, was struggling with aches but soldiered on through a match that Almagro had leveled at 1 set all. 

It was then that Almagro’s knee began to give way, with the Spaniard saying he was “in agony” at that point. 

Del Potro walked over to his Spanish rival, held him by the arm and c. Delpo refused to qualify a rationale, merely taking to Twitter hours later to say “I understand what you are feeling and I am sorry for your injuries. Sending strength.”

And Delpo is no stranger to injury – it’s his first French Open in 5 years. 


READ MORE

Bopanna in blazing form

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 23: Rohan Bopanna of India and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay hold aloft their winners trophies after their three set victory against Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez of Spain in the doubles final on day eight of the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters at Monte-Carlo Sporting Club on April 23, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Pictured here with Pablo Cuevas (L), Rohan Bopanna has been in form in doubles and mixed doubles

India’s top-ranked doubles player Rohan Bopanna is fresh off a men’s doubles title at the Monte Carlo Masters with Pablo Cuevas, who is also doing exceptionally in the singles.

That said, Bopanna is also in quite the form in the mixed doubles as well – he and partner Gabriela Dabrowski handed their all-Australian rivals a bagel and a breadstick, winning 6-0, 6-1 in 39 minutes. 

Talk about domination! 


Matches to watch out for:

Steve Johnson vs Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Lucas Pouille vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman

Grigor Dimitrov vs Pablo Carreno Busta


Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Zhang Shuai

Venus Williams vs Elise Mertens

Garbine Muguruza vs Yulia Putintseva

Fetching more content...