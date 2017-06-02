French Open 2017 Day 5 - What you missed: Murray battles, Del Potro wins hearts

Here's what you missed from yesterday.

Welcome to the first week of the French Open! Local hopes are giving watchers here quite the treat as Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet go deep with not that much of a battle. Meanwhile, top seeds are struggling – and yesterday, both men’s and women’s seeds dropped out of the tournament in big numbers yesterday.

Here’s your daily round-up of the biggest news you missed!

Battle for World No. 1, comes through

Andy Murray is far from back at his best game, but he’s not short on spirit for sure. The top-ranked player, who was runner-up at the 2016 edition, is still not back to top play, but the intent was clear as he battled past Martin Klizan in a tense four-setter that Klizan could well have taken to five.

Kyrgios on racquet-smashing rampage

Nick Kyrgios had been improving behaviour-wise over the past year... or so we all thought. Yesterday, losing in four sets to South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, Kyrgios smashed a racquet six times on a water cooler. And then some more later.

He copped penalties. And lost the match. Talk about adding insult to, er, loss.

Seeds crash out

Deeseded indeed. Yesterday, three big men’s seeds crashed out. David Ferrer, Tomas Berdych, Nick Kyrgios all lost out and will not go on to the next round. Three women’s seeds also crashed out – #12 Madison Keys and 20th seed Barbora Strycova, to Petra Martic and Alize Cornet respectively, while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 16th, lost out to Virginie Cepede-Royg.

Del Potro proves why he’s a fan favourite

This was perhaps the best moment of the French Open so far – or any tournament this year. Former World No. 4 Juan Martin del Potro, playing Spain’s Nicolas Almagro, was struggling with aches but soldiered on through a match that Almagro had leveled at 1 set all.

It was then that Almagro’s knee began to give way, with the Spaniard saying he was “in agony” at that point.

Del Potro walked over to his Spanish rival, held him by the arm and c. Delpo refused to qualify a rationale, merely taking to Twitter hours later to say “I understand what you are feeling and I am sorry for your injuries. Sending strength.”

And Delpo is no stranger to injury – it’s his first French Open in 5 years.

Bopanna in blazing form

Pictured here with Pablo Cuevas (L), Rohan Bopanna has been in form in doubles and mixed doubles

India’s top-ranked doubles player Rohan Bopanna is fresh off a men’s doubles title at the Monte Carlo Masters with Pablo Cuevas, who is also doing exceptionally in the singles.

That said, Bopanna is also in quite the form in the mixed doubles as well – he and partner Gabriela Dabrowski handed their all-Australian rivals a bagel and a breadstick, winning 6-0, 6-1 in 39 minutes.

Talk about domination!

Matches to watch out for:

Steve Johnson vs Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Lucas Pouille vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman

Grigor Dimitrov vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Zhang Shuai

Venus Williams vs Elise Mertens

Garbine Muguruza vs Yulia Putintseva