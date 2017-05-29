French Open 2017: Indian ace Abhimanyu Vannemreddy wins wildcard to boys' French Open

The 17-year-old is the first Indian to win the Rendezvous a Roland-Garros.

17-year-old Vannemreddy will contest in the main draw of the boys’ singles this week

Indian teenager Abhimanyu Vannemreddy won the Rendezvous a Roland-Garros in Paris, France yesterday, thereby securing a wildcard to the boys’ singles event at the 2017 French Open, to be held later this week.

The 17-year-old Karnataka native, who is currently ranked an all-India 10th in the AITA’s under-18 singles standings, beat Japan’s Hikaru Shiraishi 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

The Indian had his rival to the mat, leading 4-2 in the second set when the Japanese player broke back repeatedly to take the set to a decider. Despite this, the Indian, who is currently under AITA coaching, upped the charge in the third set, and looked set to bagel his opponent with a 4-0 lead before Shiraishi, who by now was low on energy, mounted yet another charge.

Vannemreddy closed out the final set with a breadstick to secure his wild-card berth.

Interestingly, Vannemreddy was not supposed to have an opportunity to play the Rendez-vous a Roland-Garros, having lost the regional finals to top-ranked Under-18 player Siddhant Banthia; Banthia, however, pulled out of the tournament with injury, giving Vannemreddy the opportunity to contest in his place.

Vannemreddy is the first Indian to win at this event and will enter the main draw as a wildcard this week.

No Indian has ever won the boys’ singles at the French Open in the history of the tournament so far.