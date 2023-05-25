French Open 2023: Borna Coric vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Borna Coric vs Federico Coria

Date: Sunday, May 28th

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: First round

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Fox Sports | UK - Eurosport

Borna Coric vs Federico Coria preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day

15th seed Borna Coric will take on Federico Coria in the first round of the 2023 French Open.

Coric has a 14-10 overall win/loss record in 2023 and seven wins against four losses on clay. Borna Coric’s most prominent most recently came on the hard courts of the ATP Masters 1000 event at Cincinnati against Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he defeated in straight sets in the final to win his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Coric has a career-high ranking of No 12, which he achieved in 2018. The Croat comes into the French Open on the back of some excellent runs at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, reaching the semifinals of the former and the quarterfinals of the latter.

Coria, meanwhile, has yet to bag an ATP Tour title since he turned pro in 2010. His highest singles ranking was 49, which he reached in February 2023.

Coria turned in his best performance this year when he appeared at the final of the ATP 250 Cordoba Open. Unfortunately, he failed to triumph against compatriot Sebastian Baez, losing 1-6, 6-3, 3-6. Coria has a 4-3 win/loss streak on clay in the current year.

On the clay courts of Banja Luka, Coria retired midway through his Round of 32 against Moldovian Radu Albot and hasn't been in action on the tour since.

Borna Coric vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Coric and Coria are yet to play against each other since both turned professional. Their upcoming first-round match at the 2023 French Open will be the first time these two players will be facing off against each other, and their head-to-head is currently set at 0-0.

Borna Coric vs Federico Coria odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Borna Coric vs Federico Coria prediction

Given Coric’s relatively good year so far and the fact that he has made the semifinals at the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open before losing to Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas, respectively, will give him an edge over Coria.

The fact that both the tournaments mentioned above were played on clay will prove beneficial for Coric as he heads into his French Open opener.

While Coria can be a tricky customer on clay, Coric has showcased his improvement on the red dirt this year, troubling several seasoned players with his powerful hitting and all-round game. Despite what Coria offers on the surface, Coric should be considered the favourite to reach the second round of the French Open rather comfortably.

Pick: Borna Coric to win in straight sets.

