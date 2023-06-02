French Open 2023 Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniel Altmaier

The seventh day of main draw action at the French Open on Saturday will feature eight matches to complete the fourth-round lineup. Nine seeds and two qualifiers will be in action at the claycourt Major.

On Friday, the likes of Lorenzo Sonego and Karen Khachanov emerged victorious, respectively beating seventh seed Andrey Rublev and wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis as third-round action got underway. Sonego upset Rublev from two sets down, while Khachanov took down Kokkinakis in four sets.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four third-round matches at the French Open on Saturday could pan out:

#1 Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniel Altmaier

Daniel Altmaier

Twenty-eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov takes on Daniel Altmaier for a place in the second week of the French Open.

World No. 29 Dimitrov beat Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets to improve to 17-10 on the season and 16-12 at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, the 79th-ranked Altmaeir saved two match points to stun eighth seed Jannik Sinner and improve to 7-10 in 2023. He's now 5-2 at the claycourt Major.

Dimitrov won the pair's lone meeting at Indian Wells two years ago and should win again.

Pick: Dimitrov in four sets

#2 Borna Coric (French Open 15th seed) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Borna Coric

Fifteenth seed Borna Coric locks horns with Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry as a place in the French Open fourth round beckons.

The 16th-ranked Coric beat Pedro Cachin in five sets to improve to 16-10 in 2023 and 12-7 at the claycourt Major. Meanwhile, World No. 49 Etcheverry upset 18th seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets to improve to 17-12 on the season and 2-1 at Roland Garros.

This is a first-time matchup, but expect the more experienced Coric to emerge victorious.

Pick: Coric in five sets

#3 Yoshihito Nishioka vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Yoshihito Nishioka

Twenty-seventh seed Yoshihito Nishioka takes on Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild for a place in the fourth round of the French Open.

World No. 33 Nishioka beat Max Purcell to improve to 12-9 on the season and 5-6 at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, the 172nd-ranked Wild took care of Guido Pella in four sets for his second win in as many matches in 2023 and at the claycourt Major.

This is another first-time matchup, but expect the in-form Japanese left-hander to take the win.

Pick: Nishioka in four sets

#4 Marcos Giron vs Nicolas Jarry

Marcos Giron

Marcos Giron takes on Chile's Nicolas Jarry in an all-unseeded French Open third-round matchup.

The 75th-ranked Giron beat Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to improve to 15-13 on the season and 5-3 at the claycourt Major. Meanwhile, World No. 35 Jarry overcame 16th seed Tommy Paul in four sets for his 19th win in 26 matches in 2023, improving to 2-3 at Roland Garros.

This is yet another first-time matchup, but expect the reigning Geneva champion to prevail.

Pick: Jarry in straight sets

