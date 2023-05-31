French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu.

Date: June 1, 2023.

Tournament: French Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €49,600,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu preview

Swiatek at the 2023 French Open.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on World No. 102 Claire Liu in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Thursday.

Swiatek commenced her title defense against Cristina Bucsa in the first round. The top seed trailed by a break twice in the opening set, but managed to level the score on each occasion. With her opponent serving to stay in the set at 5-4, the Pole broke her serve to clinch the set.

Swiatek was back to her dominating self in the second set as she handed out yet another bagel to win the match 6-4, 6-0. With the win, the 22-year-old's first-round exit from the 2019 Wimbledon remains the only time she failed to win a match at a Grand Slam.

Liu, meanwhile, was up against Ylena In-Albon in the first round. The American breezed through the opening set, dropping just one game en route to claiming it. She was off to a fast start in the second set as well, breaking her opponent's serve twice to jump to a 3-0 lead.

In-Albon put up a fight after that as she bagged the next four games to go 4-3 up. The momentum swung back in Liu's favor once again as she swept the last three games of the match to win 6-1, 6-4. This was the 23-year-old's maiden win at the French Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu head-to-head

Swiatek leads Liu 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -5000 +1.5 (-650) Over 17.5 (+120) Claire Liu +1200 -1.5 (+375) Under 17.5 (+165)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu prediction

Claire Liu at the 2023 Italian Open.

After a shaky first set, Swiatek took control of the proceedings against Bucsa to pick up a win. The windy conditions definitely made things difficult, but the defending champion managed to rise to the occasion. She smacked 18 winners, while her unforced errors count stood at 19.

Liu, on the other hand, had it fairly easy against In-Albon early on and recovered quite well from a minor hiccup in the second set. She won 82% of her first serve points, while hitting 26 winners compared to 20 unforced errors.

Swiatek and Liu faced off just a couple of months ago, with the former losing just one game during that encounter. The American was reduced to a mere spectator back then.

Given that they'll now be playing on the Pole's preferred surface, it's likely to be another one-sided contest.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

