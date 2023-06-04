French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko

Date: Monday, June 5

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko preview

Iga Swiatek has rolled into the second week at the 2023 French Open.

Top seed Iga Swiatek continues her title defence at the French Open with a fourth-round clash with Lesia Tsurenko.

The World No. 1 Swiatek produced the best performance of her Grand Slam career, double bagelling the hapless Wang Xinyu in 52 minutes to roll into the second week.

After identical scorelines of 6-4, 6-0 in the first two rounds, Swiatek was merciless against Xinyu, recording the first double bagel of her career at a Major. The 22-year-old blasted 21 winners and didn't face a break point as she recorded the first double bagel at Roland Garros in six years.

Swiatek now has a 24-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros, winning her last 10 sets and 19 games. Her tally this season stands at 31-6. She said after the lopsided win:

"I'm glad that I kind of feel the rhythm a little bit better on every match. I'm just happy that I was disciplined till the end."

Meanwhile, the 66th-ranked Tsurenko also enjoyed a comfortable third-round outing, seeing off 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu for the loss of just two games.

Having hit 20 winners to her opponent's six, the 34-year-old Ukrainian has entered the second week at Roland Garros for the first time in five years. If she stuns the top seed, Tsurenko will reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal (after 2018 US Open). The Ukrainian is now 28-8 in 2023 and 10-10 at the claycourt Major.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko head-to-head

Swiatek has dropped just four games in two meetings with Tsurenko. She also has two bagel sets to her credit against her upcoming opponent. The pair first met in the Roland Garros first round last year before clashing in the Rome second round in 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko odds

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsureko prediction

Lesia Tsurenko is in the fourth round at the 2023 French Open.

Both Swiatek and Tsurenko look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Swiatek is one of the best players on tour, especially on clay, with no discernable weakness in her game. She has a good serve and is a powerful hitter and elite mover.

Having dropped only eight games in three rounds, Swiatek is as fresh as a daisy and should have no problems seeing off Tsurenko with her customary ruthless efficiency. The Pole needs to at least reach the last eight to have the chance of leaving Paris as the World No. 1 and should be able to do that with ease.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

