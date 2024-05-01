French Open 2024: 5 1R matches to look out for ft. Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev

The 2024 French Open is finally upon us. The first week of the second Major of the year promises to be a cracker with various top matches coming up. Some of the elites who will be in action include Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For better or worse, Nadal is pitted against the fifth-seeded Zverev in the first round in Paris. While the 14-time titlist got the better of the German in their last encounter on the terre battue in 2022, he comes into this match with underwhelming chances to win.

Moreover, this edition of the French Open will likely be the 22-time Major's winner last outing, going by his own announcement last year. In that context, his final stand on his hallowed grounds will be the focus of the tennis universe next week.

On that note, let's take a look into not only the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev blockbuster but several other top-of-the-drawer first-round matches in Paris.

#5 Ben Shelton vs Hugo Gaston

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Italian Open

Ben Shelton is in the midst of just his second full season on the ATP Tour in 2024. The American, who reached the semifinals of last year's US Open, started out as a novice on clay. Eventually, he solidified his credentials on the surface with a title victory at this year's Houston Open.

Not unlike Shelton, Hugo Gaston began his career as a top young prospect; he reached the fourth round of the 2020 French Open against all odds, losing to then-reigning champion Dominic Thiem. He has failed to live up to the expectations, though, having exited last year's tournament in the first round.

Ben Shelton and Hugo Gaston have never faced off on the ATP Tour, so their first match at the French Open will likely prove to be interesting. Moreover, they are both left-hand dominant — which is a unique match-up in tennis.

#4 Gael Monfils vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Gael Monfils at the 2023 French Open

Gael Monfils is one of the best players to have plied their trade on the ATP Tour. At the age of 37 and a ranking of 38, the Frenchman arrives in Paris as an elder statesman who will probably be just hopeful of prolonging his campaign as long as he can.

The French Open has been Monfils' best Major; he has reached a semifinal and two quarterfinals on the terre battue in sixteen career appearances. While his this year's first-round opponent Thiago Seyboth Wild has far less experience than him, he achieved a more admirable result at the 2023 edition of the tournament than him.

Seyboth Wild defeated second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in five sets in over four hours in Paris last year. The Brazilian boasts a massive forehand, which will match up well against Monfils' heavy strokes. While he lost their only tour-level clash at the 2021 Lyon Open, the 37-year-old veteran will have to be in good rhythm to overcome him in the first round of the French Open.

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Marton Fucsovics

Stefanos Tsitsipas poses with the 2024 Monte-Carlo title

Stefanos Tsitsipas is enjoying a resurgence in 2024. After lackluster results last year, the Greek upped his level to win this year's Monte-Carlo Masters. The 2021 Roland Garros runner-up comes into the tournament as one of the outside favourites to go all the way.

Meanwhile, Marton Fucsovics doesn't certainly have his younger opponent's credentials on clay. However, the World No. 53 is an ATP Tour veteran and gives stiff resistance to the top opposition often.

Tsitsipas overcame Fucsovics in convincing fashion in their only meeting on clay at the 2019 French Open. While the World No. 9 is a favorite to win the match, he will expect a tough fight from his Hungarian opponent in the first round of the French Open.

#2 Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka at the 2017 French Open

Andy Murray will be making his big-stage return at this year's French Open. The Brit was on an injury lay-off since March, having injured his ankle at the Miami Open. He previously reached the final in Paris in 2016, but has not done damage on clay in a long time.

Stan Wawrinka was also affected by an injury in 2021, leading to his free-fall in the ATP rankings. The Swiss has done well on the dirt since then, though, finishing runner-up at the 2023 Croatia Open.

While the former World No. 1 came up trumps in their 2016 semifinal encounter, the 39-year-old took his revenge in the same round the following year. The latter won their most recent clash at the event in 2020. This match is as close as it gets and is one of the storylines of the week.

#1 Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, rematch of French Openn 2022 semifinal

Nadal looks over an injured Zverev at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal has had far from an ideal comeback season in 2024. The 22-time Major winner just won five matches, against three losses, during this year's European claycourt swing. The draw gods at the French Open certainly had a cross to bear against the Spaniard, as he landed in a first-round match against World No. 4 Alexander Zverev.

Zverev, on his part, started out slow on clay this year, as well. However, he made up for it at last week's Italian Open, going on a title-winning run in convincing fashion. The German has defeated his older opponent on clay previously, having dominated him during their quarterfinal clash at the 2021 Madrid Open.

However, he has lost to the King of Clay on the dirt on five other occasions, of which the most recent came in the form of heartbreak. Zverev was tied at one-set all with Nadal when he injured his ankle at the 2022 French Open.

For what it's worth, the fifth seed is perhaps in much better form now than he was then. This means that the Spaniard will have to be in the best possible shape to overcame him. Regardless of the result, this match is one of the most mouth-watering top player encounters in men's tennis in some time.

