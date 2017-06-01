French Open Day 4 - what you missed: Nadal breezes through, India successful

As the French Open continues, India’s campaign at the tournament has gained speed. With the doubles leg of the tournament now underway, Sania Mirza, Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna have all begun their Roland Garros battles.

Meanwhile, tournament favourite Rafael Nadal is getting closer and closer to breaking an already seemingly insurmountable record here – and proving just why he is likely to do it.

Here’s all the news you missed:

Rafael Nadal blazes through

Third seed Rafael Nadal went on a rampage against Dutchman Robin Haase, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. Haase hit unlucky umpire Arnaud Gabas again – Gabas being the same man who got caught out at the Davis Cup.

Nadal takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili next and that’s expected to be an even easier win for the former World No. 1! La Decima appears to be getting closer and closer

Mirza eliminated

Former World No. 1 doubles player Sania Mirza and partner Yaroslava Shvedova put on quite the spirited battle in their first-round match against Daria Gavrilova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, scalping the second set off the pair in a breadstick, but were unable to see it through; Gavrilova and Pavlyuchenkova eventually won the close match 7-6, 1-6, 6-2.

Mirza is still in with a chance in the mixed doubles; she is 4th seed there with longtime partner Ivan Dodig.

Paes in Round 2

Former World No. 1 Leander Paes and American partner Scott Lipsky got off to a good start. The Indian, a three-time Roland Garros doubles champion and partner Lipsky beat gutsy Korean youngster Hyeon Chung and seasoned doubles campaigner Radu Albot 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

He will play Mixed Doubles with Martina Hingis this week.

Bopanna and partner look to capitalize on Masters title

Rohan Bopanna is also through in the men’s doubles. The top-ranked Indian doubles player at the moment, Bopanna and partner Pablo Cuevas – who is also through in the singles, wll contest the Round of 32 tomorrow.

Bopanna and Cuevas have been very succesful on clay this year, together taking top honours at the Monte Carlo Masters – with both players in excellent form. The Indian will also contest the mixed doubles.

Djokovic in top form with Agassi

It is no secret that World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has been struggling with form. The Serbian ace has had struggles that appear to be more physical than mental, and splith with the remainder of his team this year after the 2016 split from coach Boris Becker.

But bringing 8-time Major winner Andre Agassi onto his team appears to have done the player a world of good. With minimal hiccups, Djokovic dismantled Joao Sousa 6-1, 6-4 , 6-3 to breeze through to Round 3 at the French Open.

He could well be a contender for the title here and as defending champion, he’s managed to come back into form just in time.

Players speak out against Margaret Court

24-time Slam winner Margaret Court has repeatedly made homophobic – and racist – comments in the past

Several players have been calling for the Margaret Court Arena in Australia to be renamed on the back of the former No. 1’s insensitive and extremely homophobic comments; Court had claimed she would not fly Australian carrier Qantas anymore as the airline supported same-sex relationships.

Court also publicly attacked openly gay player Casey Dellacqua, prompting harsh comments from the tennis community; then, Court followed up by claiming tennis ‘made children lesbians and transgender.’

Many players have called for the Arena to be named after Evonne Goolagong instead, a move that may serve well. It’s a move that has been lauded by a player considered perhaps far greater than Court herself – Martina Navratilov – who, like women’s tennis pioneer Billie Jean King, has been openly gay for decades and a spokesperson for LGBTQ rights.

