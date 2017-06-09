French Open Diary: Bacsinszky ready for a beer, Vonn takes in semi-finals

Lindsey Vonn was there to watch Jelena Ostapenko, who left Timea Bacsinszky in need of a beer at Roland Garros.

Timea Bacsinszky quipped that she was going to "drink some beer" after losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals of the French Open, while Lindsey Vonn was among the stars lapping up the action at Roland Garros.

There was always going to be one birthday girl who would not be in the mood to celebrate on Thursday and it proved to be Bacsinszky, who was beaten by the outsider from Latvia.

Bacsinszky lost in the last four at Roland Garros for the second time in three years, but was not too downhearted on her 28th birthday.

Ostapenko could be in for a long party after her unexpected exploits in Paris, but her father might be asking a few questions after she forgot who he played professional football for when quizzed in a press conference after reaching her maiden major final on her 20th birthday.

Record-breaking American skier Vonn was there to take in the action along with actor Hugh Grant on a warm day in the French capital.

BEER O'CLOCK FOR BACSINSZKY

There was more disappointment for Bacsinszky after also missing out on the final of the clay-court major two years ago with a defeat at the semi-final stage.

The 30th seed was asked if she would be celebrating being a year older after her loss to the unseeded Ostapenko.

She replied with a smile: "Yes. I'm going to drink some beer, finally."

Bacsinszky added: "No, more seriously, I guess so. This was a great tournament and I know there will be a birthday party when I get back home. I'm going to celebrate with Andreas, my boyfriend."

A QUESTION OF SPORT

Ostapenko confirmed that her dad made a career as a sportsman, but she has clearly not taken too much interest in his career.

Asked about his football career, she said: "Yeah, he used to play in Ukraine."

When quizzed over which team he turned out for, Ostapenko replied: "I honestly don't know which team, but I think something like - no, I don't know, actually. I don't know. Sorry."

HISTORY MADE IN MIXED DOUBLES

There was a historic moment when Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski took the mixed doubles title at the expense of Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Groenefeld.

Dabrowski became the first Canadian woman to win a grand slam title when she and Bopanna of India fought back to be crowned champions.

"It's very special, it's something that you always dream about as a kid," said Dabrowski. "It's kind of funny, because you never know where the journey is going to take you: singles, doubles, now mixed doubles. I couldn't be more happy. It feels amazing."

VONN AND GRANT LAP UP THE SUN AND TENNIS

Legendary American skier Vonn was at Roland Garros along with her boyfriend Kenan Smith to witness the semi-finals.

Hugh Grant is never one to turn down the chance to watch tennis at the highest level and the English actor donned a white hat and shades in the sun alongside girlfriend Anna Eberstein.