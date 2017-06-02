French Open Diary: Birthday boy Nadal not painting the town red, no baking for Muguruza

If Rafael Nadal was hoping for a birthday cake from Garbine Muguruza this weekend he is in for a disappointment as cooking is off the menu.

02 Jun 2017

French Open favourite Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal said good health is all he wants for his birthday, while Garbine Muguruza is rueing not being able to serve up a treat off court as well as on the clay at the French Open.

Nadal celebrated turning a 31 a day early on Friday, ruthlessly dispatching a shell-shocked Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0 6-1 6-0 in an hour and a half to reach the fourth round.

It appeared that Nadal was keen to get off Court Philippe Chatrier in order to start celebrating becoming a year older on Saturday, but the legendary Spaniard is keeping it low key in Paris.

Defending champion Muguruza also made it through to the last 16 by defeating Yulia Putintseva and later revealed that baking has not been on the menu in the French capital.

Boris Becker may be given food for thought if he knew he has not been endearing himself to some tennis lovers this week, while Milos Raonic said his business plans have not gone off the boil on another pulsating day at Roland Garros.

BIRTHDAY BOY NADAL NOT PAINTING THE TOWN RED

There was no chance of Basilashvil spoiling Nadal's final day as a 30-year-old as he was blown away by the 'King of Clay'.

Nadal is attempting to make history by becoming the first man to win the same grand slam 10 times in the Open Era and he may well let his hair down if he achieves that, but certainly not before.

And he is not fussed about opening presents this weekend.

"Gifts? I don't really need gifts. I think the only thing that I can really dream of in this life is good health. Good health for myself, for my family, for my friends," he told reporters.

"It's the only thing you don't have control over. Celebrate? Of course. This is Roland Garros. I will try perhaps to go out for dinner with my family. But it's an important week for me here, and I think I do need to remain focused above all."

MUGURUZA NOT GETTING HER JUST DESSERTS

Muguruza has a penchant for making desserts, but she will not be donning an apron for the time being.

"I still do it [make desserts]. It's tricky, because I have to stay in the house and it has to have equipment. Here I'm in a hotel," said the reigning champion.

"For some tournaments I'd rather stay in a hotel and others [a] house. I know in Wimbledon I will go to the same house. I know the kitchen, and I know that the owner, the woman loves to bake, so I have everything I need for muffins, cakes, and stuff. It's just how we spend our time."

No chance of Nadal getting a cake from his compatriot, then.

FANS SNUBBED BY BECKER

Becker shook hands with Andre Agassi while the American sat in Novak Djokovic's box this week but he has not been friendly with everyone.

The German snubbed a supporter who had travelled all the way from America when he tried to grab a quick word.

That particular tennis lover was not the only one to be disappointed by Becker, who also flatly refused a picture with French fans as he was standing outside a hotel after the end of play on Thursday.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE RAONIC DELIVERS SIMPLE REPORT

Milos Raonic was another player who made it through on day six when Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired due to injury when trailing 6-1 1-0.

The Canadian dubbed himself the CEO of Milos Raonic Tennis during this famous tournament last year and was asked what his annual report is 12 months on.

A smiling Raonic simply replied: "No cause for panic. Stay healthy."

THUNDER NOT SHIFTING NADAL FANS

There have been plenty of loud noises on court this week, but the sound of grunting and the ball crashing off the big hitters' rackets was nothing compared to a huge crack of thunder on Friday afternoon.

Some jumped in shock, but there were not many scampering for cover as Nadal served up another treat.