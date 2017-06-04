French Open Diary: Del Potro's 'manly grunt' strikes a chord with Murray, Wozniacki a Klopp fan

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 00:26 IST

Juan Martin del Potro unleashes a forehand

Juan Martin del Potro's rasping forehand had spectators gasping and prompted Andy Murray to comment on the Argentinian's "manly grunt", while Caroline Wozniacki discussed Liverpool's transfer plans and Marin Cilic played handyman before the rain came at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The powerful Del Potro peppered Murray with a barrage of forehands in the first set, but faded fast and was beaten by the rampant top seed in straight sets.

Del Potro's venomous forehand was a sight to behold and he was still able to leave Court Philippe Chatrier to a rousing ovation with his head held high on a day seven curtailed by rain.

Wozniacki reached the fourth round by dispatching CiCi Bellis and was full of enthusiasm for her beloved Liverpool when asked about their return to the Champions League.

Cilic was another winner and helped out with a repair job on the net before seeing the back of Feliciano Lopez, while Rafael Nadal was spoilt after all despite saying he did not need gifts on his birthday.

'I LIKE IT A LOT' - DEL POTRO REVELS IN GASPS AT FORMIDABLE FOREHAND

Del Potro is renowned for his incredible power, but the Paris punters have not seen him at the clay-court major since 2012 due to his injury woes.

Many may never have seen the 2009 US Open champion play at all in the flesh and they were taken aback by the power he was able to generate.

Asked if the gasps bother him, he said: "No, I like, I like, I like a lot. I think they are a little bit scared."

Murray has seen it all before, having faced his old foe in some epic duels over the years and it was the noise coming from Del Potro's mouth which the Brit picked up on.

"If it's a point-ending shot where he smokes a forehand on the run, you notice it, because it's a big hit. His grunt, it's a very manly grunt," said the top seed.

WOZNIACKI KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON KLOPP BUSINESS

Wozniacki's immediate focus is on continuing her run on the red stuff, but she is also keeping an eye on her favourite men in red.

The avid Liverpool fan is excited at the prospect of Jurgen Klopp's side playing in the Champions League and some new faces arriving at Anfield.

"I would love to go to some Liverpool games, especially in Champions League next year." said the former world number one.

"It's been a few years now since we have been in the Champions League so I'm very pleased with that. I think we have a great team. I think Klopp is going to add a couple more players. I think he's done a really great job. I'm excited for next season."

PRODUCTIVE DAY FOR HANDYMAN CILIC

It was a productive day for Cilic, who marched into round four and also helped to repair the net on Court Suzanne Lenglen before the rain came.

The seventh seed from Croatia ensured his work did not go unnoticed, tweeting: "Even fixed the net today @rolandgarros."

THEY COME BEARING GIFTS FOR NADAL

What do you give a man who has everything? Nadal said he did not want gifts on his 31st birthday, just good health for himself, his family and friends.

The Spaniard was never going to be short of people treating him, though, and he was presented with a suave bag by a sponsor, as well as a cake a day after easing into the fourth round.

He tweeted: "Thank you all for you birthday wishes. Here's a pic with the amazing people in @rolandgarros."

Qui dit anniversaire dit gâteau et cadeau !

Joyeux 31 ans à Roland-Garros @RafaelNadal #RG17 pic.twitter.com/uuTyNzQwgT — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2017

RAIN DOES NOT DAMPEN THE SPIRITS

The forecast rain may have arrived to bring the action to a premature end, but that failed to dampen the spirits.

Those who stuck it out on Court Philippe Chatrier took the disappointment on the chin when they were told there would no more play, some still singing on the way out.

Many headed to the bar behind the main show court, where music blared out while the drinks flowed on a wet Saturday evening in the French capital.