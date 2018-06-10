French Open Diary: Halep ready for 'big party', Mahut and son 'floss' after doubles triumph

Simona Halep was ready for a long night in Paris as Nicolas Mahut and his son took centre stage on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Simona Halep kisses the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen

Simona Halep was ready for a "big party" after claiming an elusive first grand-slam title and Nicolas Mahut did the 'floss' with his son after winning the French Open men's doubles title on Saturday.

Halep finally got her hands on a major trophy after losing her previous three finals, coming from a set and a break down to defeat Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1.

The world number one could be in for a long night in Paris and plans to take a long holiday after lending her grand-slam hoodoo at long last.

Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert were also hugely popular champions, claiming their maiden French Open title on home soil.

Catch up with the action on and off court on a warm day in the French capital in the daily diary.

HALEP TO CELEBRATE IN STYLE

Halep has waited a long time to become a grand-slam champion and the Romanian was eager to get the party started to celebrate such a special feat.

"The friends and people around me are going to take care of this, and for sure it will be a big party. I'm waiting for it," she said in a packed press conference, which ended with a round of applause for the latest major winner.

Halep was also quizzed about the upcoming grass-court season, but that was the last thing on her mind.

"Oh, don't ask me that because I'm going to have a big holiday now," the smiling top seed said.

Menée un set à rien par Sloane Stephens, Simona Halep s'est révoltée pour conquérir le Graal. Revivez les temps forts de la finale. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/1ULhL5bTiE — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2018

MAHUT GETS HIS TEETH INTO FLOSS

Mahut and Herbert raised the roof when they beat Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach in straight sets.

Mahut's young son raced onto Court Philippe Chatrier to embrace his elated father in an emotional moment and there was rousing rendition of the French national anthem.

Herbert applauded the moves of Mahut and his boy, who looked like they had spent plenty of time mastering the arm-swinging dance craze.

MARTINEZ FEELING DOUBLES TROUBLE

Conchita Martinez has been rolling back the years in the legends doubles tournament in the French capital this week.

The 1994 Wimbledon champion told Omnisport she enjoyed getting back on the famous clay, but age proved to be a barrier.

Spaniard Martinez, 46, said: "It's a bit difficult when your body doesn't allow you to do the things you want to - and used to be able to!"

CLOSE CALL IN NADAL PRACTICE SESSION

Rafael Nadal plans to inflict some damage on Dominic Thiem when he goes in search of an unprecedented 11th French Open title on Sunday.

The legendary world number one geared up for another showdown at his favourite event with an intense practice session on the eve of the final.

Nadal was watched by a big crowd and he shouted out with concern when one woman almost took a blow from a ball which arrowed in her direction.

The top seed smiled as he put up his hand to apologise before drilling another ball over the net.