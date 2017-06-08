French Open Diary: McEnroe says Djokovic was in 'tank city', Pliskova happy to avoid hostility

John McEnroe said Novak Djokovic looked like he did not want to be on court at the French Open as his reign came to an end.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 03:55 IST

Novak Djokovic on his way to going out of the French Open

Novak Djokovic was accused of tanking by John McEnroe after Dominic Thiem beat the defending champion, while Karolina Pliskova was relieved not to feel the force of a hostile French Open crowd following her win Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

Djokovic's reign came to an end with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 loss to Thiem on Court Suzanne Lenglen and he said he will ponder what to do next after failing to reach the semi-finals.

McEnroe was surprised by the manner in which the Serbian fell to pieces in the last eight, saying he looked like he did not want to be on court at Roland Garros.

Garbine Muguruza felt she was disrespected by partisan French fans in her loss to Kristina Mladenovic, but Pliskova did not have such issues to contend with in her last-eight win over Garcia.

Elina Svitolina led Simona Halep 5-1 in the second set after winning the first, but still failed to beat the pre-tournament favourite. Yet she took the loss well, asking journalists sarcastically: "You want me to cry?"

DJOKOVIC IN TANK CITY - MCENROE

McEnroe has never been one to mince his words and the American great was straight to the point with his verdict on the manner in which Djokovic crashed out.

Commentating on Eurosport, McEnroe said: "It looks right now as if Djokovic doesn't want to be on the court. This is tank city."

Djokovic will be hoping Andre Agassi can help him to come out all guns blazing when he goes into battle at Wimbledon.

MAYBE THEY LIKE ME - PLISKOVA KEEPS CROWD QUIET

Pliskova proved to be too good for Garcia, bringing her best singles run at a major to an end.

The Czech had no complaints with French fans as they willed on one of their own.

"No, I think was fine. Maybe because it was so close. And I was winning in the beginning, when I made the set. Maybe because of that, or they just maybe like me I don't know," said Pliskova, who will face Halep on Thursday.

"I expected it to be worse, and it was okay. There were some points but not too many."

NO TEARS FROM SVITOLINA

Svitolina would have been forgiven for being hugely emotional after letting a great opportunity to reach a first major semi-final pass her by.

Yet she said to reporters: "You want me to cry? I cannot be more positive. Yeah, of course, it's tough.

"It's very disappointing that I had the chance, but it happens."

THIEM: IT'S A JOKE HOW HARD IT IS TO WIN A SLAM

Thiem's stock rose again with a superb victory over Djokovic, but the Austrian is well aware of how difficult it will be to win a first major as he prepares to face Rafael Nadal on Friday.

"So far I have always played a way worse match the following day if I beat a top guy, so I hope I can improve that," said the sixth seed.

"I mean, it's a joke how tough it is to win a slam. Because obviously now I beat Novak, on Friday is Nadal. In the finals there is another top star. That's why it's a slam, because it's such a tough achievement."