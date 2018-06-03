French Open Diary: Tyson watches Serena pack a punch, Nadal has knock with ball boy

Serena Williams had Mike Tyson in her corner at Roland Garros as she set up a battle with old rival Maria Sharapova.

Mike Tyson watched on as Serena Williams delivered a knockout blow to Julia Goerges and Rafael Nadal had a hit with a ball boy after hammering Richard Gasquet at the French Open on Saturday.

Williams will renew her rivalry with Maria Sharapova in the fourth round at Roland Garros after beating Goerges 6-3 6-4 in the final match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson was courtside to see his fellow American unleash a barrage of punchy winners in a powerful display as she goes from strength to strength in her first grand slam since giving birth.

Nadal brushed aside Richard Gasquet in straight sets and invited a lucky ball boy for a couple of rallies after making light work of beating the Frenchman.

Catch up with the action on and off court in Paris in our daily diary.

SERENA SHOWS METTLE WITH 'IRON MIKE' IN ATTENDANCE

The legendary Williams has never been short of high-profile supporters and Tyson made the trip to the French capital to back his fellow American on 'Super Saturday'.

Williams had Goerges on the ropes early on and the 23-time major singles champion did not let her guard down as she set up a showdown with Sharapova that is not to be missed.

The 36-year-old will need to box clever if she is to get past the Russian, who thrashed sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2 6-1 in just shy of an hour.

Serena. Maria.



This is one fourth round match you won't want to miss.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/mTkV44g7to — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2018

CROWD-PLEASER NADAL GIVES BALL BOY A KNOCK

Nadal also dished out a thrashing, the 10-time French Open champion sauntering to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Gasquet in his homeland.

The world number one passed a racket for a confident ball boy to take a dream opportunity to have a knock after conducting his on-court interview.

Although the youngster looked handy, he was also left disappointed after crashing a backhand and forehand into the net two end two decent length rallies.

Léo, ballkid, had a nice moment with @RafaelNadal !

Après sa victoire contre Richard Gasquet, Rafa Nadal a joué avec Léo, ramasseur de balles !#RG18 pic.twitter.com/HDNz5bdFs5 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2018

STANDING ROOM ONLY FOR HALEP

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced that world number one Simona Halep would play on the new Court 18.

And there were plenty more raised at the sight of a long queue as crowds flocked to try and make the most of the opportunity to see the top seed on an outside court.

They were still lining up long after Halep had set about beating Andrea Petkovic 7-5 6-0.

ICE-COOL STEPHENS AGGRIEVED WITH FIVE GUYS APPEARANCE

Sloane Stephens sealed her place in the last 16, but it has not been good news all the way for the US Open champion.

Stephens was aghast to see one of her favourite spots to grab an ice cream is no longer present on the Champs-Elysees.

The American said in her media conference: "You know that the Haagen-Dazs on the Champs closed and now it's a Five Guys. So that is so disrespectful.

"I have been really upset about that. But I have found one in a mall, like, across the street, so I have been able to regroup with that."