French Open glance: 2nd round begins, but not for Halep

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

No. 1 seed Simona Halep starts her campaign against 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States, in a weather-delayed first-round match postponed from Tuesday. Their game will be the first of five matches scheduled on the Philippe-Chatrier showcourt.

Second-round play starts in the men's and women's draws. Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion seeded 20th this year, plays qualifier Jaume Munar of Spain. Among the women, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark meets Spanish qualifier Georgina Garcia Perez.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy morning followed by rain and storms. High of 77 degrees (25 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S WEATHER

A damp start gave way to a mostly sunny afternoon. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's first round: No. 3 Marin Cilic, No. 5 Juan Martin Del Potro, No. 6 Kevin Anderson, No. 16 Kyle Edmund, No. 18 Fabio Fognini, No. 24 Denis Shapovalov.

Seeded winners in the women's first round: No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 7 Caroline Garcia, No. 11 Julia Goerges, No. 12 Angelique Kerber, No. 17 Ashleigh Barty, No. 18 Kiki Bertens, No. 24 Daria Gavrilova, No. 27 Shuai Zhang, No. 28 Maria Sharapova, No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

TUESDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's first round: No. 14 Jack Sock, No. 25 Adrian Mannarino, No. 28 Feliciano Lopez.

Seeded losers in the women's first round: none.

STAT OF THE DAY

13 — the number of aces served by Serena Williams in her victorious return to Grand Slam tennis, following her marriage and the birth of her daughter.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Jeu, Madame Williams" — French for "Game, Mrs. Williams" — used by the chair umpire in her 7-6 (4), 6-4 win against Kristyna Pliskova. That language was a change from the "Mademoiselle" officials use for unmarried female players.