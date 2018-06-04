Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
French Open glance: Williams, Sharapova, Nadal headline

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 02:22 IST
28
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

The feature match is Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova, two tennis superstars coming back from time away — Williams after having a baby; Sharapova after a drugs ban. Playing for a place in the quarterfinals, they're scheduled in the afternoon on the central Court Philippe Chatrier, if the weather holds. They'll follow Rafael Nadal's fourth-round match against Max Marterer, a 22-year-old German ranked 70th who shouldn't be a major obstacle for the 10-time French Open champion. No. 1 Simona Halep plays first on Chatrier, against the 16th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

A risk of storms. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny throughout; high of 81 degrees (27 Celsius).

SUNDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's fourth round: No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 7 Dominic Thiem, No. 20 Novak Djokovic.

Seeded winners in the women's fourth round: No. 10 Sloane Stephens, No. 13 Madison Keys.

SUNDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's fourth round: No. 8 David Goffin, No. 19 Kei Nishikori, No. 30 Fernando Verdasco.

Seeded losers in the women's fourth round: No. 25 Anett Kontaveit, No. 26 Barbora Strycova, No. 31 Mihaela Buzarnescu.

STAT OF THE DAY

72 — The ranking of Marco Cecchinato, who upset Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. The Italian is the lowest-ranked man to reach the quarterfinals since Ernests Gulbis, then ranked 80th, in 2008.

QUOTE OF THE DAY.

"He deserves respect and he's got nothing to lose in our next match. So I'll approach it very seriously" — Novak Djokovic on Cecchinato, his quarterfinal opponent.

