French Open glance: Zverev seeks 1st Grand Slam semifinal

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Two rising stars of men's tennis meet for a spot in the French Open semifinals when No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany plays No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria. Zverev, 21, ranks first on tour with 34 wins this season; Thiem, 24, is next with 33 victories, including handing Rafael Nadal his only loss on clay in 2018. It's Zverev's first Grand Slam quarterfinal, and he got there by winning three consecutive five-set matches. Thiem seeks his third semifinal appearance at Roland Garros. The other men's singles match is 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic against out-of-nowhere Marco Cecchinato, an Italian cleared of a match-fixing charge on a technicality in 2016 who, at No. 72, is the lowest-ranked French Open quarterfinalist in 10 years. In the women's quarterfinals, two Americans could win and set up a semifinal rematch of their U.S. Open final last year: No. 10 Sloane Stephens and No. 13 Madison Keys. Both are in the quarterfinals in Paris for the first time. Stephens will face No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia, and Keys faces 98th-ranked Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

TUESDAY'S FORECAST

Chance of rain. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

MONDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy; brief rain that did not delay play. High of 79 degrees (26 Celsius).

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Men's fourth round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4); No. 3 Marin Cilic beat No. 18 Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3; No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro beat No. 9 John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; No. 11 Diego Schwartzman beat No. 6 Kevin Anderson 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (0), 6-2.

Women's fourth round: No. 1 Simona Halep beat No. 16 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1; No. 14 Daria Kasatkina beat No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (5), 6-3; No. 3 Garbine Muguruza beat Lesia Tsurenko 2-0, retired; No. 12 Angelique Kerber beat No. 7 Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3; No. 28 Maria Sharapova advanced when Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament.

STAT OF THE DAY

234 — Number of Grand Slam match wins for Nadal, moving him past Jimmy Connors for third among men in history, behind only Roger Federer (332) and Novak Djokovic (244).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I made a promise to myself and to my coach and to my team that if I'm not at least 60 percent or 50 percent, then I probably shouldn't play." — Williams, discussing the chest muscle injury that caused her to pull out of the French Open before she was supposed to face Sharapova.