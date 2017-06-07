French Open semi-final Ostapenko's best birthday present

Jelena Ostapenko has defied the odds to reach the last four of the French Open as she prepares to turn 20.

Jelena Ostapenko said she could not have asked for a better birthday present than becoming the first Latvian woman to appear in a grand slam semi-final in the French Open at Roland Garros.

Ostapenko defeated former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-2 in a rain-interrupted quarter-final in Paris on Tuesday.

The unseeded surprise package was rewarded for a positive approach on Court Suzanne Lenglen and can look forward to the biggest match of her career against Timea Bacsinszky on Thursday, when she will turn 20.

Bizarrely. Bacsinszky's birthday is on the same day and Ostapenko also played doubles with the Swiss in China last year.

The youngster from Riga is understandably already in the mood to celebrate after extending her best run at a major.

Asked what her best birthday present has been so far, she said: "I think maybe this one is one of the best ones.

"Because to play semi-final of Roland Garros on your birthday, I think it's really nice."

Ostapenko is not looking beyond her clash with Bacsinszky as she revels in an unexpected challenge for the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

"I have to take it one step at a time and just – I'm still in the semi-final, and it's going to be a hard match. I just have to go out there and just do my best," she said.

"Her game is very different. She can mix it up a lot. She can play aggressive. Also, she can change the rhythm and everything. And I think I have to just stay aggressive and to just play my game."

Wozniacki was magnanimous in defeat after her wait for an elusive first major title continued, losing a match which finished almost six hours after they first stepped onto the court following two delays due to the weather.

The Dane stated: "At the end of the day, I didn't win. She played better than me, and I just have to respect that and try and do better next time."