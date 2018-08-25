Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

French Open to ban Serena's 'Black Panther' catsuit

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
32   //    25 Aug 2018, 08:24 IST

Paris, Aug 25 (AFP) Serena Williams will be banned from wearing her 'Black Panther' catsuit again at the French Open after Roland Garros chiefs described the outfit as "going too far".

The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the 'Black Panther' movie and made her feel like a 'warrior princess'.

As well as describing it as "fun and functional", Williams insisted it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.

However, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) insist that the outfit or anything similarly eye-catching will not be welcome at Roland Garros in 2019.

"I really believe that sometimes we have gone too far," FFT president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis Magazine in remarks reported by French media.

"The outfit of Serena this year, for example, will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Everyone wants to enjoy the showcase."

Giudicelli said that there will be "certain limits" on clothing for the 2019 French Open although he admitted it may be difficult to be too hard line.

"For 2019, it's a little late because the collections are already designed, but we will still ask the equipment manufacturers to communicate them to us," he said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
French Open says 'Non!' to Serena's black catsuit
RELATED STORY
Serena no longer allowed to wear catsuit at French Open
RELATED STORY
Serena catsuit helps combat blood clots
RELATED STORY
Serena's 'Wakanda-inspired' bodysuit about more than fashion
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal’s French Open triumphs: Then and Now
RELATED STORY
'I want to make my daughter proud of me,' says Serena
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams launches fashion collection of her own
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
True grit Maria Sharapova back at French Open with point...
RELATED STORY
In honor of the French Open champions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us