From tears to titles - Murray's highs and lows at Wimbledon

Andy Murray with the Wimbledon trophy

Andy Murray looks set to make his grand slam return on Tuesday, having been drawn against Benoit Paire at Wimbledon.

Having been out for almost a year following last year's SW19 tournament due to a hip injury, Murray made his comeback at Queen's Club and could now feature in the upcoming major.

It is a fitting setting for the two-time former champion to take a huge step towards returning to the top of the game, having seen so many of his career highs and lows played out on the All England Club's courts.

"I've had some great moments here, but also some tough losses," said Murray after his second title. "The win feels extra special because of the tough losses."

Now, ahead of his potential return, we recall the best and worst of Murray's Wimbledon memories.

High: Teenage kicks on debut (2005)

A fresh-faced Murray, ranked 312 in the world, was handed a wild card for the 2005 tournament and went on to make a name for himself by reaching the third round.

George Bastl and 14th seed Radek Stepanek were swept aside in straight sets by the Scot, who was rewarded for his progress with a chance to make his debut on Centre Court against David Nalbandian.

The teenager thrilled the crowd as he won the opening two sets against the former Wimbledon finalist, only for a combination of cramp and fatigue to set in. Murray did register a break in the fourth set, but Nalbandian outlasted his opponent to eventually triumph 6-7 (4-7) 1-6 6-0 6-4 6-1.

This was supposed to be Murray's year. After three consecutive semi-final defeats, he battled through to set up a final showpiece against Roger Federer, becoming the first British male singles player to reach this stage in 74 years.

It all started so well with Murray taking the first set. But he repeatedly squandered break points in the second and Federer took advantage, breezing to a 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 triumph.

"There are mixed emotions. Most of them are negative. The reaction from the crowd was great," said Murray. "I felt like I was playing for the nation and I couldn't quite do it."

Low: Tears on Centre Court (2012)

High: The national hero conquers at last (2013)

By the time Murray returned a year later, he had an Olympic gold medal and a US Open title under his belt, and this time delivered with Britain's first male singles title at Wimbledon since 1936.

With Federer and Rafael Nadal both suffering upsets during the tournament, Murray was able to reach the final again to face Novak Djokovic.

And, at the second attempt, the Briton made sure not to let his early momentum wane. He took the first two sets and, having let three match points slip, clinched a famous victory in the third.

Low: Dim way to end defence (2014)

Murray had now followed up three semi-finals with a final and then a title, but his magnificent streak of results at Wimbledon ended in rather dismal fashion the following year.

Although he at least reached the last eight, Murray was completely outclassed by a 23-year-old Grigor Dimitrov to lose in straight sets, 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

"I should have done a better job at the beginning of the match of making it tougher for him and I didn't manage to do that," said Murray after an error-strewn display ended his title defence early.



High: Second triumph (2016)

Murray arrived at Wimbledon in 2016 without a grand slam title since 2013, but defeats in the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open provided cause for optimism.

And again he reached the final at the All England Club, facing Milos Raonic in a contest that saw him the clear favourite. Despite a tight match, Murray did not disappoint.

Two tie-breaks were required, but Murray won in straight sets before again letting his emotion show. "This is the most important tournament for me every year," he said after claiming the title again.