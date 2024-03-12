From US Open champion to youngest-ever Wimbledon qualifier, 5 notable feats Coco Gauff accomplished before turning 20

Coco Gauff is a young American tennis sensation and currently the No. 1 female player in the United States. She is only 19 years old and has a glorious future ahead of her.

It is, however, important to note that she has already racked up significant achievements in her young career. She is one of the best in the business currently and continues to prove her quality on a regular basis.

Let us take a look at five of the teenager's career achievements so far:

#5. Winning seven WTA titles as a teenager:

Not too many players have won seven WTA titles as a teenager. Past greats such as Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova won multiple Grand Slams as a teenager and Gauff is following in their footsteps.

The American won her latest singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland in January this year and looks good for many more in the future.

#4. Becoming the World No. 1 in doubles:

Coco Gauff is quite adept at playing doubles, too. In fact, she is one of the leading doubles players in the world. She has reached the final of a couple of Grand Slams and also won eight doubles titles already.

Gauff and Jessica Pegula became the world No. in doubles in August 2022 when the former was only 18 years old. They have also won two WTA 1000 doubles titles together in their careers so far.

#3. Youngest Wimbledon qualifier in history:

In 2019, Coco Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon by going through qualifiers. She was only 15 at that time.

Not only that, Gauff also stunned seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in her first main draw match at the All England Club. She thus also became the youngest player to win at Wimbledon since 1991 and made it all the way to the last 16 before falling to Simona Halep.

#2. Becoming World No. 3 as a teenager:

Not too many players have broken into the top three in the world as a teenager. Coco Gauff is one of them. She achieved her career-high ranking of World No. 3 in September 2023 and has been able to maintain that position till now.

The likes of Hingis, Sharapova, Steffi Graf, and Monica Seles have all become World No. 1 as teenagers. Although Gauff has not yet been able to achieve that, she is pretty close to doing it, trailing only Aryna Sabalenka (2) and Iga Swiatek (1) on the leaderboard.

#1. Coco Gauff Becoming the US Open champion as a teenager:

Coco Gauff’s finest moment yet came in September 2023 when she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final. She thus became only the third American woman to win the title as a teenager after Tracy Austin and Serena Williams. She also became the first American woman since 2017 to lift the trophy on her home soil.

The American should experience many more such glorious moments in her career in the future. She remains, however, one of the most accomplished active female tennis players in the world already.