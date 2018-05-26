Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Fucsovics brushes aside Gojowczyk to claim first ATP crown

    There was a dramatic end to the match as Marton Fucsovics defeated Peter Gojowczyk for his first ATP title at the Geneva Open.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 21:17 IST
    40
    MartonFucsovics - Cropped
    Hungary's Marton Fucsovics

    Marton Fucsovics lifted his maiden ATP World Tour crown on Saturday by defeating Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets in the Geneva Open final.

    The world number 60 became the first Hungarian to taste ATP success since Balazs Taroczy in 1982 as he breezed past his opponent 6-2 6-2 in a little over an hour.

    Gojowczyk had enjoyed a stellar run to the final, accounting for Ivo Karlovic, David Ferrer, Andreas Seppi and Fabio Fognini, while Fucsovics counted Stan Wawrinka among his scalps.

    And it was the Hungarian who flew out of the blocks, racing into a 4-0 lead before converting his second set point to edge ahead.

    The opening to the second set was a more even affair as the first four games went with serve before Fucsovics took control, claiming back-to-back breaks to surge into a 5-2 lead.

    With two match points at 40-15, there was a somewhat dramatic finish as Fucsovics' serve was initially called out by the line judge, only for the chair umpire to hop down and overrule his colleague, allowing the 26-year-old to belatedly celebrate.

