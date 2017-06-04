Garbine Muguruza vs Kristina Mladenovic - player profiles

by Reuters News 04 Jun 2017, 09:44 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 31/5/17 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her second round match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit Reuters / Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their fourth-round clash at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-GARBINE MUGURUZA (Spain)

The defending champion returned to Roland Garros after a mixed start to the season, but wasted no time finding her feet on the red dirt of Paris.

She impressed in downing 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone 6-2 6-4 in the first round and followed up with victories over Estonian Anett Kontaveit and 27th seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Muguruza's sharp movement and strong serve are well suited to Roland Garros, and she is bound to test Mladenovic, whose struggles with a back injury may be significant.

13-Kristina Mladenovic (France)

Mladenovic came to the French Open after a stellar claycourt season in which she reached the finals in Stuttgart and Madrid and has won over the crowd with her spirited performances in Paris.

She beat American Shelby Rogers 7-5 4-6 8-6 in the third round.

Mladenovic has battled a back injury at Roland Garros and had to dig deep against Rogers, feeding off the home crowd to grind out the victory after her opponent battled hard in the final set.

If Mladenovic beats Muguruza, she will be a step closer to becoming the first French woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)