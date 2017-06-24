Garcia beats Vinci to book Mallorca reunion with Sevastova

The semi-finals of the Mallorca Open will see a re-run of last year's final between Caroline Garcia and Anastasija Sevastova.

Garcia beat Sevastova 6-3 6-4 last year and she remains on track to defend her title after coming through two matches on Friday.

The third seed first polished off Jana Cepelova, having resumed at 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 2-2, quickly breaking the Slovakian twice before holding serve to love to move into the quarter-finals.

Garcia then returned in the last match of the day, the 23-year-old beating Italian sixth seed Roberta Vinci 6-2 7-6 (10-8), saving five set points to win a semi-final spot.

.@MallorcaOpen Semifinals Set



Bellis vs Goerges

Sevastova vs Garcia pic.twitter.com/uqBCeKkD3c — WTA (@WTA) June 23, 2017

Second seed Sevastova had to come from 4-1 down in the first set to beat Ana Konjuh in her quarter-final, triumphing 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7-5) to earn the chance to get revenge on Garcia, although seventh seed Konjuh hit 55 winners in the match.

Konjuh had served for the match in the deciding set but dropped serve to 15 and Sevastova controlled the tie-break to book her place in the last four.

American 18-year-old Cici Bellis maintained her impressive form with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Kristyna Pliskova, the teenager moving into the semi-finals in her first professional appearance on grass.

Bellis will play Julia Goerges in the last four after the German brushed aside her compatriot Sabine Lisicki with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win.