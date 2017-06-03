Garcia not interested in Cornet reconciliation

After falling out in April, Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet will meet at the French Open, but are unlikely to greet each other too warmly.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 20:38 IST

Caroline Garcia at the French Open

Caroline Garcia has no intention of reconciling with compatriot Alize Cornet ahead of their fourth-round meeting at the French Open.

Tensions will be heightened after the French pair fell out following a Twitter spat in April that saw Cornet – along with Kristina Mladenovic and Pauline Parmentier – post "LOL" when Garcia withdrew from their Fed Cup clash with Spain due to a back injury.

Garcia and Cornet have not spoken since and the former does not expect that to change any time soon – which should make their clash at Roland Garros an intriguing watch.

Cornet sealed her spot in the last 16 by ousting ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-1, while Garcia soon joined her after battling past Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 4-6 9-7.

Both players were asked about their next encounter and the friction between them clearly has not dissipated.

"No, not before, and probably not after," Garcia said when asked if she was going to talk or have a coffee with Cornet.

"I received a text message, but no apology. She said she was still standing behind her tweets, so I consider that it doesn't mean anything to them [Cornet, Mladenovic and Parmentier]."

In contrast Cornet appeared keen to bury the hatchet, something that appears unlikely given Garcia's reluctance.

"We have maintained good relationships, but no more than that," said the 27-year-old.

"We haven't spent a lot of time together. I think that the relationship is not very good. I think she may have a grudge against us, so she's not ready to talk.

"I don't think that it will be good to talk to her, because we are playing against each other.

"But one day I hope that she will say to me 'let's discuss [it]'.

"I'm patient. I understand that the whole story has upset her. I'm quite open-minded. That's all. So it's a matter of time before we can talk to one another seriously and sincerely."