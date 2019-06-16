×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Garcia rallies to take Nottingham title in marathon final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    16 Jun 2019, 22:38 IST
CarolineGarcia - cropped
Caroline Garcia at the Nottingham Open

Caroline Garcia came through a long day to take the Nottingham Open title, battling from a set down to beat Donna Vekic 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4).

The top two seeds met in the showpiece, but Garcia had already been on court earlier on Sunday to complete a semi-final victory over Jennifer Brady and was forced to go the distance again by Vekic.

Having won two games to wrap up Saturday's postponed clash, the French star was initially on the back foot against the relentless Vekic, who was chasing her second Nottingham crown.

A superb wind-assisted backhand pass secured the first break and Vekic swiftly doubled her advantage.

The Croatian had registered a pair of bagels in a three-set last-four win over Tatjana Maria, and Garcia took five games to get on the board in a one-sided opener.

The second set was a far more even affair, with Garcia twice breaking - executing a superb forehand and then a storming return - but seeing her advantage quickly cancelled out on each occasion.

The consequent tie-break was similarly tight until Vekic caught the net and then went long to prompt a decider.

With the third set staying on serve, Garcia rallied from 30-0 down to stay in the match and go to another breaker, where she again kept her composure for the seventh WTA Tour title of her career.

Advertisement
Mladenovic, Vekic through in Nottingham
RELATED STORY
Bertens on course for quarter-finals, Garcia through after being forced indoors
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Can Rafael Nadal win his first claycourt title of the year in Rome?
RELATED STORY
Yastremska shrugs off Garcia to claim maiden clay title
RELATED STORY
Bertens makes first grass final on home soil
RELATED STORY
Bertens wins twice in a day to reach semi-finals on home soil
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Can John Isner make it two in a row by defeating Roger Federer in the final?
RELATED STORY
Garcia and Mladenovic put past feud behind them to send France into Fed Cup final
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Roger Federer's projected route to the title
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer's expected route to the title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us