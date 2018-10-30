×
Gasquet through in Paris, Edmund withdraws

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    30 Oct 2018, 04:35 IST
RichardGasquet - cropped
Richard Gasquet celebrates at the Paris Masters

Richard Gasquet was one of two French players to triumph at the Paris Masters on Monday, as Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund withdrew.

Home hopeful Gasquet defeated Canadian prospect Denis Shapovalov, while Adrian Mannarino saw off compatriot Ugo Humbert.

There were also wins for Damir Dzumhur, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Karen Khachanov in the round of 64.

Feliciano Lopez, Joao Sousa, Roberto Bautista Agut and Philipp Kohlschreiber progressed, too.

 

GASQUET LEADS GALLIC BID

It has been 10 years since a French player won the Paris Masters, when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was victorious, but Gasquet made a fine start on Monday.

The former world number seven overcame a tricky hurdle as Shapovalov was beaten in straight sets, the 19-year-old going down 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Not every French star progressed, however. While Humbert came up short against Mannarino, the late match of the day saw the United States' Frances Tiafoe defeat Nicolas Mahut.

BASILASHVILI SET FOR ANOTHER BIG CLASH

Basilashvili has rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the world in recent weeks, beating Juan Martin del Potro to win the China Open, before losing to Alexander Zverev and then Kevin Anderson.

John Millman's retirement on Monday, with Basilashvili a set up, means the Georgian will face Anderson once again in the next round.

Khachanov, a two-time ATP World Tour winner this year, was a 7-5 6-2 victor over 2017 finalist Filip Krajinovic, while Dzumhur will face 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Peter Gojowczyk.

EDMUND OUT AS DJOKOVIC READIES BID

Edmund has enjoyed a breakout year, winning the European Open and reaching the last four of a grand slam, but his season was ended early by a withdrawal with a knee injury.

That announcement led to a rejig of Tuesday's schedule, where some exciting matches are in store. Novak Djokovic faces Sousa, looking to continue an outstanding winning run and climb to number one this week.

There are several more French players in action, with 2008 winner Tsonga among them, in Paris as a wildcard.

Omnisport
NEWS
