×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giorgi reaches Washington final, McNally and Gauff win doubles title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    04 Aug 2019, 05:04 IST
CamilaGiorgicropped
Italy's Camila Giorgi

Camila Giorgi booked her spot in the WTA Citi Open final after overcoming American wildcard Caty McNally in straight sets on Saturday.

Italian Giorgi moved through to her seventh WTA final courtesy of a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victory in Washington.

McNally had impressed in the American capital this week, 17-year-old upstaging fourth seed Hsieh Su-wei in the quarter-final for her first career top-50 win.

However, McNally was no match for Giorgi – who hit three aces and was only broken once throughout the straight-sets triumph.

Standing in the way of Giorgi and a third WTA crown is Jessica Pegula after the unseeded American outlasted Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 1-6 6-1.

While McNally failed to make it through to the singles showpiece, she teamed up with teenage sensation Coco Gauff to claim the doubles title.

Gauff announced herself on the WTA Tour at Wimbledon, where the 15-year-old stunned Venus Williams en route to the fourth round.

The American prodigy and McNally united for glory on Saturday, with the unseeded pair shocking fourth seeds Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar 6-2 6-2.

Advertisement
Pegula to face Giorgi in hard-court final in Washington
RELATED STORY
Stephens, Keys and Gauff lose in Washington
RELATED STORY
Giorgi cruises into semi-finals, teenager McNally awaits
RELATED STORY
Diyas stuns Tsurenko in Washington
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon generation game gets Court One billing with Williams set for Gauff test
RELATED STORY
Cori Gauff v Venus Williams - Everything you need to know about Wimbledon's youngest qualifier
RELATED STORY
Cori 'Coco' Gauff: The rise of Wimbledon's teenage superstar
RELATED STORY
Murray brothers to play doubles at Washington Open
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Gauff and the teenagers primed to make their mark
RELATED STORY
Andy Murray still eyeing singles scene as he and Jamie enter Washington doubles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us