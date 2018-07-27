Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Goerges dumped out in Moscow, Sevastova withdraws

27 Jul 2018, 21:51 IST
Moscow River Cup top seed Julia Goerges

Top seed Julia Goerges suffered a shock quarter-final defeat at the hands of Olga Danilovic at the Moscow River Cup on Friday, while a thigh injury ended Anastasija Sevastova's hopes.

Goerges – who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals before losing to Serena Williams – had not dropped a set prior to her last-eight clash, but she was comfortably beaten by Danilovic.

The world number 187 claimed the only break of the opening set, before dominating Goerges in the second to complete a 6-3 6-3 triumph.

She will meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the semis after Sevastova was forced to withdraw from the competition hours before their match.

The second semi-final in Russia will see Tamara Zidansek continue her remarkable progress, the 20-year-old having added Laura Siegemund to her list of scalps.

Zidansek – who beat Daria Kasatkina on Thursday – cruised past Siegemund 6-3 6-4, setting up a clash with Anastasia Potapova.

Wild card Potapova showed her battling qualities to come from a set down to beat Valentyna Ivakhnenko 1-6 6-3 6-2, ensuring there will be two 17-year-olds in the last four with Danilovic's progress.

There was a similar surprise in Nanchang at the JiangXi Open as Zhang Shuai was beaten by Zhu Lin, Zhang going down 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-1 in two hours and 35 minutes.

Zhang was unable to come from a set behind, but Magda Linette did so against Liang En-shuo.

Wang Qiang needed no such comeback, though, as she breezed past Liu Fangzhou 6-3 6-0, Wang winning 12 of the final 13 games to keep her hopes of a first Tour title alive.

She will meet Linette in the next round, while Zhu faces sixth seed Zheng Saisai.

