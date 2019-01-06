×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Goerges halts teenage sensation Andreescu in Auckland final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Jan 2019, 14:22 IST
JuliaGoerges - cropped
Auckland Classic champion Julia Goerges

Julia Goerges battled back to retain her Auckland Classic title and deny in-form teenage world number 152 Bianca Andreescu her first WTA Tour crown.

Defending champion Goerges came through a stern test on Sunday as she had looked set to become the latest in a series of big names to fall to Andreescu in a remarkable week.

The 18-year-old, who has only once reached the main draw of a grand slam, came through qualifying in New Zealand before taking out Caroline Wozniacki in the last 16, then Venus Williams, then Hsieh Su-wei.

But the final proved a step too far, even after a stunning first set, as Goerges rallied to kick off 2019 with a 2-6 7-5 6-1 win.

Andreescu wasted no time in seizing the initiative, the Canadian breaking twice early on for a 4-0 lead in the first that had Goerges reeling.

Indeed, even as the favourite belatedly found her feet with a pair of breaks, there was no let-up in Andreescu's attack and she rounded out the opener, in which Goerges failed to hold serve, with consummate ease.

It was Goerges' turn to make swift progress in the second as she finally overcame the aggressive Andreescu return after breaking for an early lead and, although the Canadian briefly hit back, the match was all square after two sets.

Andreescu could not stay with her esteemed opponent and immediately lost her serve in the third, giving Goerges a platform to see out an ultimately comfortable victory following a pair of further breaks.

Omnisport
NEWS
Goerges to face surprise package Andreescu in Auckland final
RELATED STORY
Goerges and surprising Andreescu to meet in ASB final
RELATED STORY
Sharapova suffers injury ahead of Aus Open, Andreescu...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki stunned by world number 152 Andreescu in Auckland
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki shines in Auckland, Sharapova progresses in...
RELATED STORY
ASB Classic: Goerges survives epic three-setter against...
RELATED STORY
Goerges rallies to reach Luxembourg Open final, while...
RELATED STORY
Goerges betters Bencic to clinch Luxembourg title
RELATED STORY
Luxembourg Open: Goerges keeps Bencic at bay to win sixth...
RELATED STORY
5 oldest US Open women's singles champions in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us