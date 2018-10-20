Goerges rallies to reach Luxembourg Open final, while Jabeur makes history

Julia Goerges

Julia Goerges overcame Eugenie Bouchard in the Luxembourg Open semi-finals having been just two points from a straight-sets loss, while Ons Jabeur became the first Tunisian to reach a WTA singles final at the Kremlin Cup.

Top seed Goerges needed to dig deep having lost the opener in a tie-break before trailing 30-15 on the Bouchard serve when 5-4 down in the second set.

However, Goerges, whose only title of the year came at the Auckland Open back in January, broke the Canadian and won the following two games to force a decider.

She then raced into a 5-0 lead before converting match point with an ace to book her spot in the final courtesy of a 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 6-1 victory.

Her opponent will be Belinda Bencic after the Swiss overcame teenager Dayana Yastremska in a final-set tie-break to win 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5).

Let it all out!



Qualifier @BelindaBencic earns an emotional win over teenager Yastremska 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(5) to reach the @WTAluxembourg final. pic.twitter.com/yVTUvOgzfp — WTA (@WTA) October 19, 2018

Jabeur continued her fine week in Moscow by knocking out fifth seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 3-6 6-3 to make the Kremlin Cup final.

Having already eliminated Sloane Stephens and Anett Kontaveit, Jabeur claimed the scalp of another seed in the last four.

Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina awaits after she eased past Johanna Konta 6-4 6-3.

Kasatkina will have the chance to go one better than in last year's final loss to Goerges.