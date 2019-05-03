×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Goffin ends Sousa's reign in Estoril

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    03 May 2019, 04:26 IST
Goffin_cropped
David Goffin in action on the ATP Tour.

Joao Sousa's hopes of retaining his Estoril Open crown came to an end on Thursday after he was beaten in straight sets.

The Portuguese was unable to cope with David Goffin in their last-16 tie, the fourth seed running out a comfortable 6-3 6-2 winner after 80 minutes, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Goffin's progression sets up a clash with Tunisian Malek Jaziri, who overcame Leonardo Mayer of Argentina in straight sets, 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Last year's losing finalist Frances Tiafoe progressed in the last match of the day, the eighth seed needing to come through a final-set tie-break to eventually beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 2-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5). 

The world number 31 will go up against Pablo Cuevas - a 6-2 7-5 winner in his meeting with Filippo Baldi - next for a place in the semi-finals.

At the BMW Open in Munich, three-time champion Philipp Kohlschreiber knocked out second seed Karen Khachanov to reach the last eight.

German Kohlschreiber is making a habit of causing upsets this year - he defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells - as he triumphed 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 after one hour and 49 minutes on court.

His reward is a match with Matteo Berrettini, the Italian having defeated Denis Kudla in straight sets.

While Khachanov crashed out, there was better news for fellow seeds Roberto Bautista Agut (4) and Guido Pella (7), who will face each other in the next round after respective victories over Rudolf Molleker and Taro Daniel.

Advertisement
Domingues serves up early shock in Estoril
RELATED STORY
Lajovic crashes out in Estoril
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Zverev on course in Munich
RELATED STORY
Injured Anderson to miss clay-court season
RELATED STORY
Kvitova battles past Kontaveit to reign in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Lucky loser Jarry shocks struggling Zverev in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Which players stand a chance to dethrone Rafael Nadal?
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsova ends Buzarnescu challenge in first round
RELATED STORY
Federer rolls on as Dimitrov departs Miami
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: How Fognini stunned Nadal to reach the final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us