Grigor Dimitrov ends his deal with Rolex in favor of Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille: reports

Grigor Dimitrov has reportedly ended his association with Rolex after he was spotted with Richard Mille watch on his wrist during his match against Nick Kyrgios at the ongoing World Tennis League in Dubai.

Dimitrov, known as 'Baby Fed', followed in the footsteps of his idol, Roger Federer, when he signed with global watch brand Rolex in 2014 on a multi-year deal.

Richard Mille has also been a big name in the sports world for many years and has been worn by many athletes.

The brand has partnered with Rafael Nadal for over a decade and even introduced his own watch RM 27-03 Tourbillon. They recently added Alexander Zverev and Sebastian Korda as their ambassadors.

"I have had better years, but I am not allowed to complain" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov has had a difficult couple of seasons since his win at the ATP Finals in his breakthrough 2017 campaign. He finished the 2022 season with a mediocre 26-22 win/loss record.

On the latest ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, the Bulgarian revealed that he has had better years but cannot complain. He mentioned that he is trying to build momentum after having some good results in some events.

"I have had better years but I am not allowed to complain. I think that despite the fact that I could have had better results in certain tournaments, I am very atleast that I put myself out there again and again. I am also trying to build in a bit more of momentum," said Dimitrov.

He pointed out that the final leg of the 2022 season had been riddled with injuries for him but he was feeling better and raring to go for the 2023 season.

"I think overall in the past three to four months have been tough with injuries and things that I have to take care of. Yeah, I had to simply go one at a time and of course, now the body feels good, which is pretty good. I am really looking forward to starting my offseason a little bit earlier and have a good crack at 2023," he said.

Grigor Dimitrov mentioned that he had to take some time off for himself as well, to reflect on the year and his game.

"I think I definitely need some time off just to take for myself, just to reflect, I think on the year, on a lot of other things that I think I have been working on and on my body, on my game and so on," he added.

