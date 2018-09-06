Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Groundbreaker Osaka feeling support, not pressure, from Japanese media

Omnisport
NEWS
News
115   //    06 Sep 2018, 02:23 IST
Naomi Osaka - cropped
Naomi Osaka at the US Open

Naomi Osaka insists she does not feel burdened by pressure as she looks to build on becoming Japan's first female US Open semi-finalist.

The 20-year-old, who was born in the city of Osaka to a Japanese mother and Haitian father before moving to the United States at the age of three, trounced an ailing Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-1 on Wednesday to reach her maiden slam semi-final.

Kimiko Date was the last Japanese woman to make the last four of a grand slam, achieving the feat at Wimbledon in 1996.

Osaka's progress at Flushing Meadows - together with men's quarter-finalist Kei Nishikori - are naturally commanding significant attention from the Japanese media.

Yet Osaka said: "I don't really feel pressure from them. I feel a lot of support, and I'm really grateful about that. I feel a little bit like I'm used to it.

"It means a lot [to reach the semis], but for me I feel like I was much more emotional for the quarters. And then now I feel like it's sort of like business again.

"I always thought if I were to win a grand slam, the first one I'd want to win is the US Open, because I have grown up here and then my grandparents can come and watch. I think it would be really cool.

"But I'm not trying to put too much pressure on myself. I know I'm in a position that I can possibly do that, but I want to really think that I'm grateful to be in the position that I am in the first place, and I just want to take one point at a time."

As her opponent Tsurenko struggled with illness on Wednesday, Osaka appeared comfortable despite another day of oppressive heat in New York.

In her on-court interview, she prompted laughter by saying: "I actually don't think it's that hot.

"I think it's because I'm used to the Florida heat," Osaka added. "I actually enjoyed it."

Omnisport
NEWS
Osaka powers into US Open semifinals by routing Tsurenko
RELATED STORY
In-form Osaka breezes into US Open last four
RELATED STORY
Rising stars Osaka and Sabalenka provide tantalising...
RELATED STORY
Year after missing US Open, Nishikori shines in return
RELATED STORY
Birthday girl Suarez Navarro ends Sharapova streak after...
RELATED STORY
Osaka double-bagels Sasnovich to advance at US Open
RELATED STORY
Osaka injured in Birmingham, Kerber crashes out in Mallorca
RELATED STORY
Relaxed Halep not feeling French Open pressure
RELATED STORY
US Open diary: Child makes good impression on Novak as NY...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: 2010 French Open champion Schiavone retires
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us