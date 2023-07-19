Gstaad 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions, ft. Stan Wawrinka vs Jaume Munar

The fourth day of the 2023 Swiss Open in Gstaad on Thursday (July 20) will feature four second-round matches as the quarterfinal lineup gets completed. Two seeds and a qualifier will be in action at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

On Wednesday, the likes of qualifiers Zizou Bergs, Hamad Medjedovic, and fourth seed Yannik Hanfmann emerged victorious in the second round, respectively beating qualifier Juris Rodionov, Dominic Thiem, and Daniel Altmaier.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the four remaining second-round matches at Gstaad on Thursday could pan out.

#1 Juan Pablo Varillas vs Facundo Bagnis

Juan Pablo Varillas

Juan Pablo Varillas takes on Argentine qualifier Facundo Bagnis for a place in the Gstaad quarterfinals.

The 66th-ranked Varillas improved to 10-12 on the season by beating lucky loser Otto Virtanen in straight sets. Meanwhile, World No. 136 Bagnis opened his campaign with a three-set win over Arthur Rinderknech for only his second win in nine matches in 2023.

The in-form Varillas won the pair's lone meeting in Cordoba last year and should prevail again.

Pick: Varillas in straight sets

#2 Lorenzo Sonego vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Lorenzo Sonego

Third seed Lorenzo Sonego commences his Gstaad campaign against Spanish veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas as a place in the last eight beckons.

World No. 42 Sonego is 17-18 on the season, looking to snap a three-match losing streak. Meanwhile, the 79th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas improved to 7-19 on the season by seeing off Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in three sets.

Ramos-Vinolas has taken both his previous meetings against Sonego - both on clay - and could extend that streak against the recently struggling Italian.

Pick: Ramos-Vinolas in three sets

#3 Roberto Bautista Agut (Gstaad top seed) vs Pedro Cachin

Roberto Bautista Agut

Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut will look to get his Gstaad campaign up and running against Argentine Pedro Cachin.

The 25th-ranked Bautista Agut is 15-16 on the season and has won only one of his last four claycourt matches. Meanwhile, World No. 90 Cachin saw off Taro Daniel in straight sets to improve to 10-18 in 2023.

The two are meeting for the first time, but expect the more experienced Bautista Agut to take the win.

Pick: Bautista Agut in three sets

#4 Stan Wawrinka vs Jaume Munar

Jaume Munar

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka continues his Gstaad campaign against Spain's Jaume Munar in an all-unseeded clash.

World No. 74 Wawrinka improved to 16-12 in 2023 by seeing off sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena in his opener. Meanwhile, the 110th-ranked Munar is 11-15 on the season after beating Swiss wildcard Alexander Ritschard.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the home favorite to take the win.

Pick: Wawrinka in straight sets