Haas 'shocked' to beat Federer as Germans flourish in Stuttgart
A shocked Tommy Haas could not quite believe he knocked Roger Federer out of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.
Tommy Haas stunned Roger Federer as German players progressed from three of the four second-round matches to be played at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.
Federer's long-awaited return to the ATP Tour did not produce the victory the Swiss would have hoped for despite cruising through the opening set.
After 10 weeks off, the 18-time grand slam champion looked understandably rusty, and Haas took full advantage as he battled back to win 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 - a victory that even surprised the 39-year-old.
"I'm pretty speechless. Playing Roger is always very special, especially on grass. It's tough to put it into words right now, a lot of emotions," he said in his on-court interview.
"I am obviously very happy about the win, and kind of, sort of, shocked myself.
WHAT A MATCH! Tommy Haas wins in three sets against #Maestro Roger Federer. tournament! Foto Credit: Peter Staples /ATP World @ATPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/n0vMJmglX7— MercedesCup (@MercedesCup) June 14, 2017
"He hasn't played a match in 10 weeks. The first match back is always the toughest, so maybe deep down I thought to myself there's maybe a small chance if I can serve well and play well, hold my serve, and that was the case.
"I didn't really believe it [that I could beat Federer] to be honest."
Haas will face sixth seed Mischa Zverev in the last eight after his straight-sets win over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.
Germany's third win of the day came as Steve Johnson - seeded fifth - came up short in a thrilling battle with Philipp Kohlschreiber, the American losing 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 7-6 (8-6) after more than two and a half hours on court.
However, Jan-Lennard Struff was unable to make it a clean sweep for the host nation as he lost a deciding-set tie-break against Lucas Pouille.
Struff saved four match points but also let one of his own slip by before Pouille, the fourth seed, found the baseline with a crisp groundstroke to complete a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (10-8) win.