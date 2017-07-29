Haase about that? Goffin suffers upset in the Alps

David Goffin was a surprise casualty at the Swiss Open, while the upsets continued at the German Tennis Championships on Friday.

Robin Haase in action

Robin Haase's ability to turn on the style at the Swiss Open continued as he overcame top seed David Goffin in Friday's quarter-final.

Goffin, who this month returned from an ankle injury that ruled him out of the grass-court season and is still searching for a third ATP World Tour title, was well off the pace as sixth-seed Haase wrapped up a 7-5 6-1 victory in just 81 minutes.

The Dutchman is a two-time losing finalist in the Alps, including 12 months ago to Feliciano Lopez, and will continue his bid to go one better against Yannick Hanfmann - who himself upset eighth seed Joao Sousa in a come-from-behind three-sets win.

On the other side of the draw, Roberto Bautista Agut lost just six points on his own serve en route to a dominant 6-3 6-4 beating of Denis Istomin and he faces Fabio Fognini in the semi-finals following the Italian's triumph over Ernests Gulbis after three sets.

At the German Tennis Championships, Karen Khachanov - who was the highest seed remaining in the draw at number three - slipped to a 7-5 3-6 6-4 last-eight loss to Federico Delbonis.

Awaiting in the last four is Delbonis' Argentine compatriot and 2014 champion Leonardo Mayer, who dispatched of Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

There are no seeds left in the draw after Diego Schwartzman (6) was defeated by Florian Mayer, and Philipp Kohlschreiber's three-sets victory over Nicolas Kicker guarantees a German will be in the final.