Halep blitzes Garcia for semi-final berth

Omnisport
13   //    11 Aug 2018, 05:59 IST

World number one Simona Halep survived a difficult test before steamrolling Caroline Garcia in straight sets en route to the WTA Rogers Cup semi-finals.

After eliminating five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova, French sixth seed Garcia was on top in the opening set as she led 5-4 in Montreal on Friday.

However, top seed and French Open winner Halep stormed back by winning nine of the final 10 games to eventually cruise to a 7-5 6-1 victory.

Halep – the 2016 champion – made a dream start to the quarter-final clash when the Romanian star broke in the very first game, only to double fault and hand the break straight back.

Garcia then survived a marathon third game by saving four break points to generate considerable momentum against a flat Halep.

But Halep performed when it mattered most, striking on Garcia's serve in the 11th game before snatching the set on her racquet.

It was a Halep masterclass from that moment as the unstoppable Australian Open runner-up proved impenetrable while producing some delightful tennis to blitz her deflated opponent.

Next up for Halep is Australian 15th seed Ashleigh Barty.

 

 

