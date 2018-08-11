Halep blitzes Garcia for semi-final berth
World number one Simona Halep survived a difficult test before steamrolling Caroline Garcia in straight sets en route to the WTA Rogers Cup semi-finals.
After eliminating five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova, French sixth seed Garcia was on top in the opening set as she led 5-4 in Montreal on Friday.
However, top seed and French Open winner Halep stormed back by winning nine of the final 10 games to eventually cruise to a 7-5 6-1 victory.
Halep – the 2016 champion – made a dream start to the quarter-final clash when the Romanian star broke in the very first game, only to double fault and hand the break straight back.
.@Simona_Halep is semifinal-bound!— WTA (@WTA) August 11, 2018
She downs Garcia, 7-5, 6-1 at @CoupeRogers! pic.twitter.com/PTGJK10jQY
Garcia then survived a marathon third game by saving four break points to generate considerable momentum against a flat Halep.
But Halep performed when it mattered most, striking on Garcia's serve in the 11th game before snatching the set on her racquet.
It was a Halep masterclass from that moment as the unstoppable Australian Open runner-up proved impenetrable while producing some delightful tennis to blitz her deflated opponent.
.@Simona_Halep playing unstoppable tennis! #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/3NzfcRCIuC— WTA (@WTA) August 11, 2018
Next up for Halep is Australian 15th seed Ashleigh Barty.