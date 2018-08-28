Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Halep crashes out as Venus, Stephens progress

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    28 Aug 2018, 05:26 IST
SimonaHalep - Cropped
Romanian Simona Halep

Simona Halep made a first-round exit at the US Open, as Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens progressed on Monday.

Halep became the first top-seeded woman to lose in the first round at Flushing Meadows with her defeat to Kaia Kanepi.

Williams was pushed in a battle against fellow veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova, while last year's champion Sloane Stephens advanced.

 

AGGRESSIVE APPROACH PAYS OFF FOR KANEPI

Kanepi came out swinging from the start against Halep and the top seed was unable to contain her.

The unseeded Estonian reached the last eight in New York last year and was determined to throw everything at Halep as she eyes another deep run.

"She has been playing really well in US lately, so I thought I just have to be aggressive and try to stay calm," said Kanepi.

"Everybody can beat everybody on a good day, so that's what I also thought, I know Simona is number one, she plays constantly really well, but I can play really well, too."

EVERGREEN VENUS ON COURSE FOR SERENA CLASH

Williams maintained her proud record of never having fallen at the first hurdle in her home major.

The evergreen 38-year-old, a runner-up on her US Open bow 21 years ago and a semi-finalist last year, survived a huge battle against Kuznetsova.

Williams could come up against her sister, Serena, in round three after seeing off the Russian 6-3 5-7 6-3.

STEPHENS STEADY TO BEGIN TITLE DEFENCE

Stephens, the defending champion, was largely comfortable in a 6-1 7-5 victory over Evgeniya Rodina.

The American crushed 24 winners to go with 22 unforced errors on her way to a win in 76 minutes.

MUGURUZA, SVITOLINA AND PLISKOVA ADVANCE

Garbine Muguruza did not come close to defending her Wimbledon title, falling in the second round, but the 12th seed thrashed Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-0.

Seventh seed Elina Svitolina, beaten in the first round at the All England Club, saw off Sachia Vickery 6-3 1-6 6-1.

Karolina Pliskova, runner-up two years ago, was a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) winner against Zarina Diyas.

Omnisport
NEWS
Serena on course to face Venus, Halep before US Open...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Venus Williams beats Kuznetsova at US Open
RELATED STORY
Stephens ends 12-year wait by breaking into to top five
RELATED STORY
Williams wins on Wimbledon return, Stephens crashes out
RELATED STORY
Halep: Stephens makes me a better player
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki and Sharapova fall, Halep reaches Montreal...
RELATED STORY
Simona Halep wins in Montreal, beating Sloane Stephens
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki made to work in Rome as Halep gets a day off
RELATED STORY
Stephens rejects talk of psychological edge over Halep
RELATED STORY
Sloane Stephens vs No. 1 Simona Halep in French Open final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us