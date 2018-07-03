Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Halep eases past Nara in Wimbledon opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    03 Jul 2018, 23:45 IST
simonahalep - cropped
World number one Simona Halep

Simona Halep made a bright start at Wimbledon on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-2 6-4 victory over Kurumi Nara on Centre Court.

The French Open champion enjoyed 10 days off after her Paris triumph and she made a tentative start on the grass before eventually finding her rhythm.

Halep was made to work harder than some might have expected by her Japanese opponent, Nara enjoying some brief success as she attacked the world number one.

It was all too brief, though, as Halep quickly wrestled back control of proceedings, her punishing forehand proving too hot to handle at times for Nara.

Halep reeled off six games in a row to begin her progression into round two, seeing off a second-set resurgence from Nara, whose overhit forehand ended the contest.

Nara found herself under pressure immediately as Halep broke first up, however Nara managed to get level at 2-2 as a beautiful drop shot at the net was backed up by a forehand into the corner.

However, unforced errors blighted her progress as comfortable-looking shots sailed beyond the lines, gifting Halep free points.

As Halep's confidence grew her game found another gear, the Romanian's movement around the court a joy to watch for the crowds packed into SW19's show court.

Having wrapped up the opening set thanks to a tired backhand from Nara, Halep stepped on the gas again and quickly established a 2-0 lead, her control from the baseline coming from more powerful forehands.

A sloppy shot into the net ended Halep's run in the third game, and Nara was then unable to capitalise after forcing the Romanian to two break points at 2-1.

Now into her stride, Halep made sure to make her opponent pay, serving well to maintain her lead, with Nara's overpowered forehand shot securing the world number one's passage to the second round.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Halep [1] bt Nara 6-2 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Halep – 19/22
Nara –  8/15

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Halep – 2/1
Nara –  0/2

BREAK POINTS WON
Halep – 4
Nara – 1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Halep – 70
Nara – 62

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Halep – 69/59
Nara – 59/44

TOTAL POINTS
Halep – 68
Nara – 54

Relaxed Halep focused on Olympic medal ahead of Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Top-ranked Halep wins easily at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Kvitova out, Muguruza and Halep through at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Serena starts against Rus, Halep & Kvitova...
RELATED STORY
Federer breezes past Lajovic in Wimbledon opener
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon glance: Muguruza begins title defense
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Wozniacki wins comfortably in opening round...
RELATED STORY
Nadal cruises past Sela in Wimbledon opener
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon favourite Kvitova out in first round
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 11 contenders to win the women's title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us