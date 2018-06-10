Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Halep has attributes to become multiple major winner - Martinez

Simona Halep finally landed a first major title in Paris and Conchita Martinez thinks there could be more to come.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 17:53 IST
55
Halepcropped
Simona Halep is presented with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen

Conchita Martinez says Simona Halep has all the attributes to become a multiple grand-slam winner following her French Open triumph.

Halep had lost all three of the major finals she had contested before fighting back to defeat Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The world number one's mental strength had been called into question, but the popular Romanian kept her head to finally ended her grand-slam hoodoo on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, believes there could well be more to come from the 26-year-old.

Words can’t describe how happy the last 24 hours have been for me. I’ve read so many messages & social media posts that’ve brought tears to my eyes that I can’t thank you enough. Sorry for a few bumps along the way but we finally got there! Lots of love, Simo  pic.twitter.com/Rzvs6fzN1Y

The Spaniard told Omnisport: "I'm sure she has a good chance to win more because of her all of her values; she's a hard worker, believes in herself, she's very professional and I'm sure her main goal is to keeping winning, so why not?

"Winning a first grand slam gives you the belief that you can do it again.

"You may, you may not. Some people win one, some people win so many - like so many of the great champions we have. She can win more, but we will see."

Martinez says Halep's painful experiences from previous finals will have helped her to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

"It always helps to be in these situations." she added. "That doesn't mean you are going to win the final, she was far away from winning and then she battled and found a way to do it.

"It was good she tried to do something different and it paid off. Every time you lose a match you try to learn from your mistakes and the experience is always good to have."

