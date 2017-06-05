Halep looking on the bright side as she rolls on at Roland Garros

A change in outlook is proving beneficial to Simona Halep, who reached the French Open quarter-finals with a win over Carla Suarez Navarro.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 20:31 IST

Simona Halep in action at the French Open

French Open quarter-finalist Simona Halep is relishing her reunion with coach Darren Cahill after a brief split due to her poor on-court attitude.

Cahill, who has worked with Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Lleyton Hewitt among others, told the Romanian he wanted a break after she repeatedly got down on herself during a defeat to Johanna Konta at the Miami Open.

The Australian initially said he wanted to wait until after Roland Garros to discuss working with Halep again, but saw a subsequent improvement in the world number four at the Fed Cup and in Stuttgart, prompting him to reconnect.

Halep showed a much more positive disposition during her 6-1 6-1 fourth-round thrashing of Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday, as well as in her news conference afterwards.

Well played, @Simona_Halep. You were too strong today. I wish you all the best in Paris! ¡Hasta el año que viene @rolandgarros! pic.twitter.com/NuSSL0GTbZ — Carla Suarez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 5, 2017

"I think everything is changed. Also in my general life. I'm more positive and it helps me. I don't have bad moods anymore, so it's good," said a smiling Halep, who will meet fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the last eight.

"I still want to say that I have more to improve in this way, but now I'm okay with the way I am on court and out of court. I just work hard. I really wanted to change that. I knew that it's going to change my game if I'm more calm on court.

"I think it meant a lot that he [Cahill] took that decision. It helped me. I just felt that it was like a shock, because I lost the coach. So I have just to improve in this way, because he never had something to complain about my game and about the work that I do, because I'm working.

"But just with my attitude. I knew that is the only one thing that I have to change to have him back. So I work hard, and I changed. I changed pretty fast. But still I repeat, I have a lot to work on.

"He just told me that, we will talk after Paris. And then he liked how I was in the Fed Cup, both matches. And then in Stuttgart. So I think when I finished Stuttgart, he said he saw enough, and he's ready to come back.

"I asked him if he wants to come back before Madrid. He said yes, because I improved a lot, and he saw that I really wanted to change that.

"So the desire that I had in that moment made him come back and just be ready for me. So I'm okay. Now I'm happy that I can be positive on court, and I will never be negative like I was in Miami, because I didn't like it when I saw the video, I felt ashamed about what I did. So hopefully it is not going to happen again."