Halep loss sees Pliskova crowned world number one

Both players are already out of Wimbledon, but Karolina Pliskova has now replaced Angelique Kerber as the WTA's world number one.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 03:50 IST

Karolina Pliskova playing at Wimbledon

Simona Halep's defeat to Johanna Konta at Wimbledon has confirmed Karolina Pliskova's status as the new world number one amid a power vacuum at the top of women's tennis.

The absence of the pregnant Serena Williams from the WTA Tour has left a clutch of evenly matched players vying for honours, with the unheralded Jelena Ostapenko capturing an unexpected French Open crown at Roland Garros last month.

The Latvian was duly eliminated from Wimbledon by 37-year-old Venus Williams in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, a result followed swiftly by Konta's victory over Romanian Halep, who is another player with designs on top spot.

Ironically, that result sees Pliskova displace Germany's Angelique Kerber despite the Czech falling in the second round at the All England Club to a resurgent Magdalena Rybarikova.

Kerber is also out of contention in SW19, having lost to Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round on Monday.

She may have failed to go deep at Wimbledon, but Pliskova has been in good form during the past 12 months.

The Aegon International in Eastbourne, secured with a victory over Caroline Wozniacki in the final earlier this month, was her most recent title.