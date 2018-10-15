×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Halep secures second year-end No. 1 ranking

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    15 Oct 2018, 17:19 IST

Paris, Oct 15 (AFP) Simona Halep has secured the year-end number one ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.

The Romanian spent 40 weeks at No. 1 in 2018, a season that saw her win three titles from a tour-leading six final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.

This year Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.

In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati.

"Finishing the season as the WTA World No.1 last year was a huge honour for me," said Halep.

"To do it for a second time in 2018 feels like a special achievement, especially having also won my first Grand Slam this year. To be able to see my name again alongside the other legends who have achieved the year-end No.1 ranking makes me very proud."

WTA rankings as of October 15

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7421 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6461

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5400

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4740

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465 (+1)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4350 (-1)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4255

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4022

9. Julia Goerges (GER) 3785

10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3740

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3240 (+1)

12. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 3225 (+4)

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3225

14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 3150

15. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145 (-4)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3115 (-1)

17. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

18. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2863

19. Madison Keys (USA) 2816

20

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Simona Halep earns 2nd straight year-end No. 1 ranking
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Halep calls self 'unprofessional' after Wimbledon loss
RELATED STORY
Halep to end 2018 as world number one
RELATED STORY
1, done: Halep 1st No. 1 to lose 1st Open match; Serena wins
RELATED STORY
No. 2 Wozniacki follows No. 1 Halep on way out at US Open
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Simona Halep has MRI exam that shows herniated disk
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Halep withdraws from final tune-up for US Open
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Halep primed for lengthy stint at number one
RELATED STORY
Big 3 back to Nos. 1-2-3; Osaka at No. 7 after US Open title
RELATED STORY
Tennis: 4 contenders for the year-end No. 1 World Ranking
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us