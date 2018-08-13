Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Halep: Stephens makes me a better player

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    13 Aug 2018, 15:19 IST
stephenshalep - cropped
Sloane Stephens and Simona Halep

Simona Halep is enjoying her burgeoning rivalry with Sloane Stephens and the world number one believes her game is improving thanks to the American.

The duo have met twice in finals this year with Halep prevailing on both occasions after three-set thrillers in Paris and Montreal.

Halep ended her long wait for a grand slam with victory at Roland Garros in June as she came from a set down to beat Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1.

Stephens once again pushed the Romanian all the way on Sunday, Halep needing a deciding set to claim the Rogers Cup title.

And Halep praised her opponent after the victory, saying Stephens' improvements are making her a better player.

"Both matches [against Stephens in 2018] were crazy good," she said. "She makes me play better and better every time we meet each other. That's a great thing for me.

"I feel like she improved in her mental [approach] also. She doesn't give up that much now.

"Of course, she's a strong player. I think she's a complex player. She has everything."

The win was Halep's 42nd of the year and brought her a third trophy, but she is in no mood to stop there with the US Open on the horizon.

She said: "I had a big holiday after the French Open, but my game is still there, and also the desire to win, which makes me happy and makes me more relaxed. 

"I didn't wait 20 grand slams to lose the motivation. I won only one. I still have the motivation to be better and to win more, if that's possible.

"I will keep working. I will keep doing the same thing. Hopefully I will have many more."

Omnisport
NEWS
Simona Halep wins in Montreal, beating Sloane Stephens
RELATED STORY
Halep wins Rogers Cup with three-set victory over Stephens
RELATED STORY
Sloane Stephens vs No. 1 Simona Halep in French Open final
RELATED STORY
4th time's the charm: Halep tops Stephens to win French Open
RELATED STORY
Simona Halep, weary and aching, reaches Montreal final
RELATED STORY
Gracious Stephens praises champion Halep
RELATED STORY
Stephens eyes 2nd Slam title, Halep 1st in French Open final
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Svitolina, Halep final-four bound
RELATED STORY
Stephens rejects talk of psychological edge over Halep
RELATED STORY
US Open champ Sloane Stephens advances in Montreal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us