Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Halep 'stronger mentally' as she seeks first grand slam title

    Simona Halep is pleased the likes of Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova are competing at this year's French Open.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 17:32 IST
    23
    SimonaHalep - cropped
    Simona Halep during the 2017 French Open final

    World number one Simona Halep claims she is "stronger mentally" as she looks to go one better than last year at the French Open and claim her maiden grand slam title.

    The Romanian lost in last year's final in Paris, at the time her second title-deciding defeat after also coming close at Roland Garros three years earlier.

    She subsequently came out on the wrong side of a tough three-setter against Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open final at the start of 2018 but Halep insists she is in a positive frame of mind as she looks to cement her place at the top of the women's game.

    Asked to assess her outlook heading into the season's second major, she told reporters: "I think I'm a better player if we compare it to last year. I'm stronger mentally.

    "I think I have worked a lot and improved. I just want to focus on what I have to do to get better and better."

    Reaching the final in 2017, where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko, means Halep has a lot of ranking points to defend over the next fortnight, and she concedes that is another issue she must contend with.

    "This year I come with this pressure but I don't want to focus on that," she added.

    "Of course I have more confidence this year because last year I had a great result. But that doesn't mean this year is going to be the same."

    The competition in 2018 is arguably tougher than it was 12 months ago with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka all in the main draw.

    Rather than be daunted by the threat posed by a trio of former world number ones, Halep embraced their return.

    "I feel that now everyone is here, the tournament is complete and everyone is here to show that tennis is nice and that everyone can win it," she said.

    "[It's also good that] these girls are coming back, Vika [Azarenka], Serena, with the kid, which is amazing. It makes it a little bit different and also special."

    AP Interview: Halep hoping for 1st Grand Slam title in Paris
    RELATED STORY
    FRENCH OPEN '18: Will No. 1 Halep ever win a Slam title?
    RELATED STORY
    Beaten Halep calms injury concerns ahead of French Open
    RELATED STORY
    All the instances when an unseeded player won a Grand...
    RELATED STORY
    Halep: Tennis is 'more interesting' without a dominant...
    RELATED STORY
    Ailing Halep battles past Dodin in Miami
    RELATED STORY
    New grand slam champion Wozniacki routs teenager Potapova
    RELATED STORY
    French Open 2018 - Contenders and Pretenders
    RELATED STORY
    Japanese sensation Osaka blitzes Halep en route to decider
    RELATED STORY
    With Rome title, Nadal back on track entering French Open
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...