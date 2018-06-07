Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Halep taking 'chilled' approach to French Open final

Simona Halep said "no one died" as she reflected on her previous three grand slam final defeats after reaching another decider in Paris.

Omnisport
07 Jun 2018
World number one Simona Halep

Simona Halep will stay "chilled" and does not plan a change of approach when she goes in search of a first grand slam title in the French Open final against Sloane Stephens.

Halep produced a magnificent semi-final performance at Roland Garros on Thursday to beat Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier. 

That dominant victory ensured the top seed will remain top of the rankings but a maiden major title is the main objective for the Romanian.

Halep has lost all three grand slams finals she has played in, but last year's runner-up does not plan to try something different when she faces US Open champion Stephens on Saturday. 

"I don't know what I will change. Probably nothing, because I will keep my routine." said the 26-year-old.

"I have more experience now, I feel calm. I feel that I have to enjoy it today, the victory, because it's a great match and I have two more days until I will play the final.

"So I will stay chilled. I will relax and then we will see what is going to happen Saturday, but for sure I will fight for every ball."

Halep added: "Of course, like I said, it's a big opportunity, it's a big chance, but you never know.

"I lost three times until now and no one died, so it will be okay. I think, more confident, because I have a lot of experience.

"But in tennis, you never know, so I will stay chilled."

 

