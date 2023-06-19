Halle 2023 Day 2: Men's singles predictions, ft. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Daniel Altmaier

The second day of main draw action at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle on Tuesday (June 20) will feature nine matches to complete the first-round action. Five seeds, two qualifiers, two wildcards, and two lucky losers will be in action at the ATP 500 grasscourt event.

On Monday, the likes of Laslo Djere, Denis Shapovalov, and Brandon Naka emerged victorious, respectively beating Oscar Otte, Lloyd Harris, and Mikael Ymer.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four first-round matches could unfold on Tuesday in Halle.

#1 Roberto Bautista Agut vs Daniel Altmaier

Daniel Altmaier

Eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut opens his campaign against lucky loser Daniel Altmaier.

World No. 23 Bautista Agut is only 12-14 on the season, having not won consecutive matches since the Australian Open. The Halle debutant has a decent 41-18 record on grass, winning one title. Meanwhile, the 60th-ranked Altmaier is only 7-12 in 2023 and is 4-7 on grass ahead of his tournament debut.

Considering his superior grasscourt pedigree, Bautista Agut should take this first-time meeting.

Pick: Bautista Agut in straight sets

#2 Borna Coric (2018 Halle winner) vs Alexander Bublik

Borna Coric

Seventh seed Borna Coric gets his campaign up and running in Halle against Alexander Bublik.

World No. 14 Coric is 16-12 in 2023, coming off an opening-round loss at s'-Hertogenbosch last week. The 2018 winner has won seven of his last eight matches at the ATP 500 event. Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Bublik is 8-19 on the season, having made the second round at 's-Hertogenbosch.

This is another first-time meeting, but the more experienced Coric should take the win.

Pick: Coric in straight sets

#3 Tallon Griekspoor vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Tallon Griekspoor

Tallon Griekspoor takes on Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in an all-unseeded Halle first-round matchup.

World No. 29 Griekspoor is 21-10 on the season, fresh off his second title of the year at 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 52nd-ranked Carballes Baena is 14-13 in 2023 ahead of his tournament debut.

Carballes Baena took his lone meeting against Griekspoor in the Marrakech quarterfinals this year, but the Dutchman should take this one.

Pick: Griekspoor in straight sets

#4 Lorenzo Sonego vs Aslan Karatsev

Lorenzo Sonego

Unseeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego locks horns with lucky loser Aslan Karatsev in his opener.

The 39th-ranked Sonego is 16-15 on the season ahead of his tournament debut. Meanwhile, World No. 45 Karatsev is 11-10 in 2023, having lost on his competition debut two years ago.

Karatsev has won three of his four meetings with Sonego and could emerge triumphant again.

Pick: Karatsev in three sets

Poll : 0 votes