Halle 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Daniil Medvedev vs Alex Michelsen, Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli | Terra Wortmann Open

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will be among the biggest names who will feature on Day 5 of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open. The ongoing ATP 500 event in Halle, Germany, has delivered thrilling tennis action so far. The excitement will continue as the tournament heads into the quarterfinal stage on Friday, June 20.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, after upsetting fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev on Day 4, is set to face eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. Whereas, seventh-seed Tomas Machac displayed his dominance to clinch a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Fabian Marozsan.

Let’s see some of the match predictions, including Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli clash on Day 5 in Halle.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex Michelsen

Medvedev had a short clay swing, which included his first-round loss in the French Open. But his campaign at the Libema Open came to a premature end after suffering a 6-7, 6-7 loss against Reilly Opelka in the second round. The Russian star defeated Quentin Halys and Daniel Altmaier to enter the quarterfinal round in Halle.

Alex Michelsen has had a promising start to his grass court season, defeating Gael Monfils at the BOSS Open and big names Francisco Cerundolo and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ongoing Terra Wortmann Open.

The American youngster has had a pleasantly surprising week; however, Medvedev would have the edge in Friday's contest after reaching the quarterfinal stages without dropping a set.

Predicted Winner: Daniil Medvedev.

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli

Alexander Zverev has been in excellent form, winning five out of his six matches on grass this season. He was battle-tested by Lorenzo Sonego in his most recent clash at Halle, but he rallied back from a set down to clinch a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 win in the Round of 16.

Flavio Cobolli, meanwhile, has displayed resilience throughout the tournament. He saved a match point in the opening round against Joao Fonseca and clawed back from a break down at 5-6 in the final set of his bout against Denis Shapovalov.

However, defeating Alexander Zverev will be a difficult challenge for the Italian. With 74 games played across his last two matches, Cobolli will likely be fatigued. Fans can expect Alexander Zverev to reach his second straight semifinal of the grass court season.

Predicted Winner: Alexander Zverev.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Karen Khachanov

Tomas Martin Etcheverry has witnessed a significant dip in his performance on the grass recently, boasting an overall 33.33% career win percentage on the surface. However, he stunned the tennis community with a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6) win over Andrey Rublev – his first top 20 win on grass – in the second round at Halle.

Karen Khachanov, meanwhile, underperformed at the Libema Open last week. He suffered a second-round loss to eventual champion Gabriel Diallo. In Halle, he cruised past Zizou Bergs 7-5, 6-3 and defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to clinch a quarterfinals berth.

Khachanov will be the favorite entering the clash and should face no trouble in getting past Etcheverry.

Predicted Winner: Karen Khachanov

Fabien Reboul/Sadio Doumbia vs Francisco Cabral/Lucas Miedler

The French pairing of Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia has found some success over the past month, reaching the finals in Rome and lifting the trophy in Geneva. But their performance on grass has been lackluster, to say the least.

In Halle, the French duo suffered a huge blow after losing the first set of their opening round clash against singles specialists Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev. Ultimately, they managed to get past the Russian duo to register a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 11-9 win.

Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler defeated Reboul-Doumbia in the quarterfinal round at the Boss Open. However, they had to participate in the qualifiers to clinch a main draw spot in Halle. They showed dominance during their 6-4, 6-4 opening round win over Petros Tsitsipas and João Fonseca.

Reboul and Doumbia will be expected to clinch the win despite Cabral-Miedler’s recent victory in the last meeting.

Predicted Winner: Fabien Reboul/Sadio Doumbia.

